About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Link Between Higher Olive Oil Intake and Lower CVD Mortality Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on January 11, 2022 at 9:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Link Between Higher Olive Oil Intake and Lower CVD Mortality Risk

Intake of more than 7 grams (>1/2 tablespoon) of olive oil per day is linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, cancer mortality, neurodegenerative disease mortality, and respiratory disease mortality, stated a study publishing today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study found that replacing about 10 grams/day of margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat with the equivalent amount of olive oil is associated with lower risk of mortality as well.

"Our findings support current dietary recommendations to increase the intake of olive oil and other unsaturated vegetable oils," said Marta Guasch-Ferré, PhD, a senior research scientist at the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the study's lead author. "Clinicians should be counseling patients to replace certain fats, such as margarine and butter, with olive oil to improve their health. Our study helps make more specific recommendations that will be easier for patients to understand and hopefully implement into their diets."

Advertisement


Using participants from the Nurses' Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, researchers analyzed 60,582 women and 31,801 men who were free of cardiovascular disease and cancer at the study baseline in 1990. During 28 years of follow-up, diet was assessed by a questionnaire every four years. The questionnaire asked how often, on average, they consumed specific foods, types of fats and oils, as well as which brand or type of oils they used for cooking and added at the table in the previous year.

Olive oil consumption was calculated from the sum of three items in the questionnaire: olive oil used for salad dressings, olive oil added to food or bread, and olive oil used for baking and frying at home. One tablespoon was equivalent to 13.5 grams of olive oil. The consumption of other vegetable oils was calculated based on the participants reported oil brand and type of fat used for cooking at home.
Advertisement

Margarine and butter consumption was based on the reported frequency of stick, tub or soft margarine consumption, and the amount of margarine or butter added from baking and frying at home. Intakes of dairy and other fats and nutrients were also calculated. The researchers found olive oil consumption increased from 1.6 grams/day in 1990 to about 4 grams/day in 2010, while margarine consumption decreased from about 12 grams/day in 1990 to about 4 grams/day in 2010. The intake of other fats remained stable.

Olive oil consumption was categorized as follows:

Never or <1 time per month

>0 to ≤4.5 grams/day (>0 to ≤1 teaspoon)

>4.5 to ≤7 grams/day (>1 teaspoon to ≤1/2 tablespoon)

>7 grams/day (>1/2 tablespoon)

Over the course of 28 years, there were 36,856 deaths with 22,768 occurring in the Nurses' Health Study and 14,076 in the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. Participants with higher olive oil consumption were often more physically active, had Southern European or Mediterranean ancestry, were less likely to smoke and had a greater consumption of fruits and vegetables compared to those with lower olive oil consumption. The average consumption of total olive oil in the highest category was about 9 grams/day at baseline and included 5% of the study participants.

When researchers compared those who rarely or never consumed olive oil, those in the highest consumption category had 19% lower risk of cardiovascular mortality, 17% lower risk of cancer mortality, 29% lower risk of neurodegenerative mortality and 18% lower risk of respiratory mortality. The study also found substituting 10 grams/day of other fats, such as margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat, with olive oil was associated with 8-34% lower risk of total and cause-specific mortality. They found no significant associations when substituting olive oil for other vegetable oils.

"It's possible that higher olive oil consumption is a marker of an overall healthier diet and higher socioeconomic status. However, even after adjusting for these and other social economic status factors, our results remained largely the same," Guasch-Ferré said. "Our study cohort was predominantly a non-Hispanic white population of health professionals, which should minimize potentially confounding socioeconomic factors, but may limit generalizability as this population may be more likely to lead a healthy lifestyle."

In an accompanying editorial, Susanna C. Larsson, PhD, associate professor of epidemiology at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, said, "The current study and previous studies have found that consumption of olive oil may have health benefits. However, several questions remain. Are the associations causal or spurious? Is olive oil consumption protective for certain cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and atrial fibrillation, only or also for other major diseases and causes of death? What is the amount of olive oil required for a protective effect? More research is needed to address these questions."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Scientists Reveal the Complexity of Vitamin B12 Diseases

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Mediterranean Diet Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease High Blood Pressure and Herbs Olive Oil and Its Benefits Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Food Combinations that Affect Your Well-being Dark Green Leafy Veggies Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin Fats That Don’t Make You Fat! 

Recommended Reading
Olive Oil and Its Benefits
Olive Oil and Its Benefits
The anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties are responsible for the health benefits of olive ....
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery ....
Test your Knowledge on Heart Healthy Diet
Test your Knowledge on Heart Healthy Diet
Heart disease is the leading cause of death - it claims more lives than all forms of cancer ......
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!...
Dark Green Leafy Veggies
Dark Green Leafy Veggies
All green foods contain an abundance of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll can actually help restore health an...
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammator...
Fats That Don’t Make You Fat!
Fats That Don’t Make You Fat!
There are many fats, which keep us healthy, and eaten in moderation are beneficial in weight loss .....
Food Combinations that Affect Your Well-Being
Food Combinations that Affect Your Well-Being
Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating....
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lif...
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladd...
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet pla...
Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
All healthy foods will give you great skin, but some of them are better than others for a glowing fa...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close