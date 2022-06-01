About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Brain Injury During Pregnancy can Affect Child's Motor and Language Skills

by Hannah Joy on January 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Brain Injury During Pregnancy can Affect Child's Motor and Language Skills

Neural connections of newborns with two different kinds of brain injuries were mapped and researchers found that they looked different and can affect child's developmental outcomes years later.

The study, published in PLOS ONE and led by UCSF pediatrics, neurology and radiology researchers, used diffusion MRI to visualize the brain wiring of two sets of newborns: one set with congenital heart defects (CHD) and the other with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE)—otherwise known as birth asphyxia.

Advertisement


HIE babies suffer brain injury and oxygen deprivation within days to hours of being born, while CHD babies are steadily deprived of oxygen for longer—often months—in utero. Both groups are known to be at high risk for neurodevelopmental disabilities as they grow older, in areas ranging from motor skills to attention to behavioral issues.

"You have two sets of kids who, before or during birth, have a brain injury and then end up having some delayed or altered development and problems at school age," said Patrick McQuillen, MD, UCSF professor of pediatrics and neurology, and the study's corresponding author.
Advertisement

"We wondered if the newborn brain, when faced with something challenging at different times, responds in the same way. What we found was the brains of these two sets of babies looked very, very different."

Brain differences linked to outcomes

The researchers found that the distinct differences in brain wiring between the groups correlated with motor and language outcomes later. Specifically, they found the CHD newborns had worse language function at 12 to 18 months and worse cognitive, language and motor function at 30 months than the infants born with HIE, whose outcomes at both time points were in the normal range.

While about 20 percent of CHD babies scored below the normal language range at 12 to 18 months, the number grew to 50 percent below normal by 30 months. In addition, 37 percent of CHD children scored below normal in the cognitive domain and 25 percent scored below normal in the motor domain at 30 months.

Language delays appeared to be driven by expressive, not receptive, language deficiencies, the study authors noted.

The main difference between the CHD and HIE brains that showed up in imaging was in an area called "global efficiency," which measures how easy it is for a connection to be made from one area of the brain to the other. An efficient brain resembles a traffic system with an ideal balance of highways and local roads that take a driver where she needs to go quickly, McQuillen explained.

The researchers will continue to follow the babies in the study and were recently awarded a grant from The Children's Heart Foundation to conduct additional brain imaging and testing of the subjects at school age. Their hope is that by understanding how the brain connections work and match to developmental outcomes, researchers will be able to link children with brain injuries to early intervention more quickly. Eventually, children may even have treatments tailored to their type of brain injury.

"We're not quite there yet," McQuillen said. "We are still in the stage of describing what's different, and using those patterns to make predictions about outcomes. But I am hopeful about where this is headed."

Co-Authors: Additional authors on the study include Shabnam Peyvandi, MD, MAS, and Stephany Cox, PhD, from the UCSF Department of Pediatrics; Dawn Gano, MD, MAS, from the UCSF Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology; Duan Xu, PhD, and Olga Tymofiyeva, PhD, from the UCSF Department of Radiology. Alice Ramirez, MD, was a UCSF critical care fellow at the time this research was conducted.

Funding: This study was supported by NIH grants P01NS082330 and K23NS099422.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Test can Diagnose Kidney Transplant Rejection Earlier
Can Anti-aging Drugs Treat Down Syndrome? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Athletes Foot Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Parkinsons Disease Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Head Injury Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation 

Recommended Reading
Sniff Test Predicts Recovery of Brain Injured Patients
Sniff Test Predicts Recovery of Brain Injured Patients
A simple, inexpensive sniff test helps doctors to accurately diagnose and determine treatment plans ...
IV Treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury: Study
IV Treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury: Study
Using multiple low-dose, intravenous injections, a novel treatment is designed to speed up ......
Atlas for Perinatal Brain Injuries Unveil New Verdicts
Atlas for Perinatal Brain Injuries Unveil New Verdicts
First comprehensive transcriptional atlas of neonatal mouse meningeal leukocytes have been ......
Wearable Head Scanner Helps Detect Brain Injuries
Wearable Head Scanner Helps Detect Brain Injuries
Wearable head scanner is the new technology that can be used to detect brain injuries or ......
Athletes Foot
Athletes Foot
Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet....
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind...
Head Injury
Head Injury
Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adul...
Home Pregnancy Test
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts ...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Pregnancy
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimeste...
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregn...
Trimester of pregnancy
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close