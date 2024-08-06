About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Breastfeeding Week: Support for Working Nursing Mothers Urged

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 6 2024 8:34 AM

Health experts emphasized that employers must enhance support for breastfeeding mothers returning to work, as part of World Breastfeeding Week.

World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week (1 Trusted Source
World Breastfeeding Week 2024

Go to source) is held in the first week of August every year, supported by WHO and UNICEF. The theme for 2024 is Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby's life. Breastfeeding plays a significant role in promoting a child's health due to its many benefits for both the baby and the mother.

Breast milk provides the perfect balance of nutrients essential for the growth and development of the baby. It is easier to digest and offers emotional security. Babies who are breastfed tend to have higher IQs and better cognitive development later in life. However, several working women find it difficult to balance their work responsibilities and breastfeeding needs.

“Breastfeeding mothers who return to work need support from their employers, which is why lactation breaks, on-site nursing facilities, and flexible work schedules are crucial. This support encourages employee satisfaction and retention in addition to helping to maintain the health of the mother and the child,” Dr Esha Gupta, Consultant Paediatrician and Paediatric Intensivist, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru, told IANS.

“Once the mother joins her work, she should be supported to get proper breaks where she can breastfeed or express and store her milk to carry home. Proper nutrition and care of a mother and her baby during the first 1,000 days of life can give the best start in life for a child. So this breastfeeding week, let us pledge to close these gaps in the true sense and support every mother to achieve her breastfeeding goals,” added Dr Rebecca Gosavi, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant at Manipal Hospital, Pune.

Breastfeeding is advantageous not only for the mother and baby but also for the overall development of society and the nation.Thus, it is essential “for working mothers to maintain breastfeeding motivation,” said Dr Gupta, recommending working mothers to “establish a pumping routine before returning to work.

”Strong family support is also indispensable during this phase. “For working women, many communities and organisations provide lactation support groups and tools, facilitating networking and experience sharing. These support systems can be invaluable, offering advice, encouragement, and practical solutions for breastfeeding challenges faced by working women,” Dr Gupta said.

Dr Gosavi told IANS that the new mother is often caught in a web of misunderstanding and incorrect practices. She called for healthcare officials to have trained lactation staff who are updated with the latest lactation skills to help clear myths associated with breastfeeding.“Hospitals must practise breastfeeding-friendly practices and have knowledge about the latest recommendations for successful breastfeeding,” she added.

Mothers who breastfeed have several health advantages, including a lower chance of type 2 diabetes and postpartum depression. Breastfeeding helps the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size and encourages weight loss by burning additional calories, which helps with physical recovery after giving birth. Several working women find it difficult to balance their work responsibilities and breastfeeding needs.

“Breastfeeding also prevents gastrointestinal infections and boosts the baby’s immunity due to its protective antibodies. For mothers, breastfeeding helps shed the weight gained during pregnancy and offers protection against breast and ovarian cancer, heart attacks, and osteoporosis later in life,” Dr Tripti Raheja, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told IANS.

Early initiation of breastfeeding, within one hour of birth, also protects the newborn from infections and reduces neonatal mortality.

Reference:
  1. World Breastfeeding Week 2024 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-breastfeeding-week/2024)

Source-IANS


