World Breastfeeding Week- Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Aug 2 2024 4:50 PM
Highlights:
  • World Breastfeeding Week is an annual global campaign held in August to promote and protect breastfeeding
  • Breastfeeding boosts immunity and supports optimal infant nutrition
  • Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is crucial for infant health
World Breastfeeding Week was initiated in 1992 and is observed annually from August 1 to 7 to generate public awareness and support for breastfeeding. Since then, it has grown into a significant global platform to address challenges faced by breastfeeding mothers and to promote the benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and infants (1 Trusted Source
World Breastfeeding Week 2024

Go to source).

New moms-to-be can be skeptic about breastfeeding and related issues. Test your knowledge on the basics of breastfeeding and discover how motherhood is actually the greatest joy of all!
Theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2024

The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2024 was "Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all". This theme focused on the importance of providing comprehensive support to breastfeeding mothers from various backgrounds and circumstances. The campaign aimed to celebrate breastfeeding mothers, promote supportive environments, educate and empower mothers, and advocate for policies that protect, promote, and support breastfeeding (2 Trusted Source
Exclusively breastfeed for 6 months

Go to source).


World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is celebrated annually from 1st - 7th August and this year the theme for WBW is – Breastfeeding in Just 10 Simple Steps .

Significance of World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week is crucial for several reasons:
  • It increases public knowledge about the benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and infants.
  • It advocates for policies and practices that support breastfeeding mothers.
  • It provides a platform for breastfeeding mothers to connect and share experiences.
  • It contributes to improved breastfeeding rates, leading to better health outcomes for mothers and children.

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!

Why Breast Milk is Best

Breast milk is the gold standard for infant nutrition(2). It's specifically designed to meet a baby's nutritional needs, providing essential nutrients, antibodies, and growth factors. It’s a benefits are:
  • It contains the perfect balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats for a baby's growth, ideal for nutrition.
  • It passes on antibodies to protect against infections and diseases, providing immunity boost.
  • It promotes healthy gut bacteria and prevents digestive issues.
  • It is linked to better brain development and cognitive function.
  • It strengthens the bond between mother and baby.
  • Breastfeeding saves money compared to formula.

Women who breastfeed are at a lower risk of developing diabetes later in life. Lactation reduces the risk of diabetes by improving pancreatic beta cell mass and function.

Exclusive Breastfeeding for Six Months

Exclusive breastfeeding means feeding your baby only breast milk for the first six months of life. This is the recommendation from health organizations worldwide, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

Why six months?

  • A baby's nutritional requirements are met solely by breast milk for the first six months.
  • The first six months are crucial for building a strong immune system.
  • A baby's digestive system is still developing during this time.
References:
  1. World Breastfeeding Week 2024 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-breastfeeding-week/2024)
  2. Exclusively breastfeed for 6 months - (https://www.emro.who.int/nutrition/breastfeeding/exclusively-breastfeed-for-6-months.html)

Source-Medindia


