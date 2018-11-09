medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Widely Used Functional Family Therapy for Youth Behavior Problems May be Ineffective

by Iswarya on  September 11, 2018 at 5:14 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Treatment which is long-established and used around the world to help troubled youth and their families with behavioral problems may not be as effective as its experts claim, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Research on Social Work Practice.
Widely Used Functional Family Therapy for Youth Behavior Problems May be Ineffective
Widely Used Functional Family Therapy for Youth Behavior Problems May be Ineffective

Functional Family Therapy (FFT) is a short-term, evidence-based intervention provided at over 270 sites worldwide mostly within the US, but also in Belgium, Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and the UK.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham recommend that greater examination of FFT is needed, after evaluating 31 existing reviews of research on the treatment's effectiveness in treating young people, aged 10 to 18.

They found that the quality of evidence in reviews was mixed and adversely affected by small sample sizes, no critical appraisal methods and a failure to examine the evidence for risk of bias. Paul Montgomery, Professor of Social Intervention in the University of Birmingham's School of Social Policy, said: "Our overview of FFT illuminates some real areas of concern around this treatment. It appears that in nearly 40 years of existence, there remain many unanswered questions about the effectiveness and implementation of FFT.

"FFT is intensive and costly. It may not be advisable to continue using the therapy without re-examining and testing its effects. Many reviews currently available are written by people developing and delivering FFT, demonstrating the need for independent and robust trials."

The study reveals that median rates of reoffending with FFT were 28 percent; as opposed to 57 percent for usual care. Impact on substance abuse was modest and reducing rates of out-of-home placements was not reported, despite being considered the main outcome of FFT.

Juvenile delinquency represents a major cost in many countries, with the US spending over $5.7 billion annually on incarcerating minors. In the UK, over 42 percent of minors typically re-offend, up from ten years ago.

Family and youth dysfunction may lead to higher rates of abandonment, higher rates of alcohol and substance use, untreated mental health issues and other negative behaviors. These issues contribute to behavioral disorders resulting in higher likelihood of school drop-out, imprisonment, unemployment and anti-social activities.

FFT is designed to treat the behaviors and acting-out activities that take a toll on youth, families, and communities. Additionally, FFT may be used as a re-entry programme for young people being released from institutional settings or at risk for removal from the home.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Parents' Traumatic Childhood can Cause Behavioral Issues in Their Children

Parents' Traumatic Childhood can Cause Behavioral Issues in Their Children

Parents who suffered traumatic childhood experiences are more likely to have children with behavioral problems or mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, addiction and sleep problems.

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of social situations, sometimes severe enough to affect daily life.

Certain Group Of Insecticides May Cause Nerve Damage, Behavior Problems

Certain Group Of Insecticides May Cause Nerve Damage, Behavior Problems

Exposure to a particular group of chemicals widely used in pest control for people, pets, and crops, may be linked to behavioral difficulties in 6 year olds.

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic Healing Bullying at School - Tips For Schools 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with ...

 The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet is an ancient practice that is followed in Ayurveda. It is the purest form of food ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive