Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a hike in remuneration for all rural health workers, which will be effective from October.

PM Modi Announces Hike in Remuneration of Rural Health Workers

‘Besides doubling of routine incentives given by the Union Government, free insurance cover under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana' and 'Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana' will be provided for ASHA workers and their helpers.’

The announcement was made during Modi's interaction with Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and anganwadi workers from across the nation via a live video conference.Besides doubling of routine incentives given by the Union Government, ASHA workers and their helpers would be provided free insurance cover under the "Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana" and "Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana".Anganwadi workers receiving Rs 3,000 so far would now get Rs 4,000. Similarly, those receiving Rs 2,200 would now get Rs 3,500. The honorarium for anganwadi helpers was also increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250.Anganwadi workers and helpers using techniques such as Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS) would get additional incentives ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 500 which would be based on performance.During the interaction, Modi said the government had focussed on aspects relating to nutrition and quality healthcare. Vaccination efforts were progressing at a quick pace, helping women and children in particular.ASHAs are community health workers instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as part of the National Rural Health Mission.Anganwadi is a rural mother and child care centre under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.Source: IANS