Why is Thyroid Cancer More Common Among Transgender Female Veterans?

Patients diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Patients who had a diagnosis of gender dysphoria or were assigned male at birth and had ever had an estrogen or estradiol prescription.

Of the roughly 9 million veterans seen during that time, 9,988 were determined to likely be transgender women. Of those patients, 34 had verified thyroid cancer, representing a prevalence of 0.34% among transgender female veterans.

To examine if this was an issue in a larger population, researchers evaluated data from the nationwide Veterans Administration Informatics and Computing Infrastructure database, looking at:Patients seen at all Veterans Health Administration sites across the United States from, Jan. 2017 to Jan. 2022.In comparison, thyroid cancer prevalence among male veterans who were assigned male at birth was 0.19% and the rate among those assigned female at birth was 0.44%, according to the National Cancer Institute.Thyroid cancer has long been diagnosed more commonly in women than in men. Thyroid cancer occurs in women 3-4 times more often than it occurs in men according to the American Thyroid Association. However, a clear biologic reason has not been found to explain the difference."The role of estrogen in the development of thyroid cancer is complex," said Michael J. Campbell, chief of endocrine surgery at UC Davis Health.Source: Eurekalert