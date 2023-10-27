About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why is Thyroid Cancer More Common Among Transgender Female Veterans?

by Colleen Fleiss on October 27, 2023 at 2:23 AM
A recent study conducted by endocrinology researchers at UC Davis Health has revealed a significant occurrence of thyroid cancer among transgender female veterans. This marks the initial documentation of such a disproportion in the transgender female community in the United States. (1 Trusted Source
Study shows thyroid cancer is more common among transgender female veterans

Go to source)

Papillary Thyroid Cancer

Papillary Thyroid Cancer


Papillary thyroid cancer accounts for almost 80 % of all thyroid cancer cases. Surgery and radioiodine therapy are the mostly used treatment options.
Advertisement


The researchers presented their findings this month at the American Thyroid Association Annual Meeting. The study was prompted by what the doctors noticed while caring for patients.

Thyroid Cancer Incidence Among Transgender Women: Clinical Observations and Insights

"As a group of physicians, we observed anecdotally through clinical observation that among 50 transgender women in our clinic, two were diagnosed with thyroid cancer within a year," explained Hiba Tariq Basheer, health sciences assistant clinical professor of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism.

To examine if this was an issue in a larger population, researchers evaluated data from the nationwide Veterans Administration Informatics and Computing Infrastructure database, looking at:
Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Cancer


"Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck," that's what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.
Advertisement

Patients seen at all Veterans Health Administration sites across the United States from, Jan. 2017 to Jan. 2022.
  • Patients diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
  • Patients who had a diagnosis of gender dysphoria or were assigned male at birth and had ever had an estrogen or estradiol prescription.
  • Of the roughly 9 million veterans seen during that time, 9,988 were determined to likely be transgender women. Of those patients, 34 had verified thyroid cancer, representing a prevalence of 0.34% among transgender female veterans.
In comparison, thyroid cancer prevalence among male veterans who were assigned male at birth was 0.19% and the rate among those assigned female at birth was 0.44%, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Thyroid cancer has long been diagnosed more commonly in women than in men. Thyroid cancer occurs in women 3-4 times more often than it occurs in men according to the American Thyroid Association. However, a clear biologic reason has not been found to explain the difference.

"The role of estrogen in the development of thyroid cancer is complex," said Michael J. Campbell, chief of endocrine surgery at UC Davis Health.

Reference :
  1. Study shows thyroid cancer is more common among transgender female veterans - (https://health.ucdavis.edu/news/headlines/study-shows-thyroid-cancer-is-more-common-among-transgender-female-veterans/2023/10)
Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Thyroid Cancer

Quiz on Thyroid Cancer


The thyroid is a small gland, but yet this gland controls functions of the entire body. Cancer of the thyroid can have serious consequences and should be diagnosed and treated early. Test your knowledge on thyroid cancer by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Pesticides and Thyroid Cancer: Is There a Link?

Pesticides and Thyroid Cancer: Is There a Link?


Exposure to pesticides, such as paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen, increase the risk of thyroid cancer.
Advertisement
Advertisement

