Blood Test for Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis Developed

The University of Cambridge researchers employed both an online psychiatric assessment and a blood test to accurately identify bipolar disorder in patients, some of whom had previously received an incorrect diagnosis of major depressive disorder.

Incorporating biomarker testing could help physicians differentiate between major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder, which have overlapping symptoms but require different pharmacological treatments.