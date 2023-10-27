Link Between Atrial Fibrillation and Dementia Uncovered

In a group of 4.3 million individuals in the UK, the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation (AF) was linked to a 45% higher likelihood of mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The findings published in JACC: Advances suggest that cardiovascular risk factors and multiple comorbidities could further the progression from MCI to dementia in this cohort. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

New Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosis May Increase Risk of Memory Decline



Go to source)



What is Mild Cognitive Impairment?

MCI is an early stage of cognitive function decline. In some cases it can be reversed, but it can indicate development of early dementia-associated disease. There has not been sufficient research on the development of MCI in AF patients and the subsequent development of dementia, so the authors of this study sought to investigate the association between MCI and AF diagnosis in the UK.