About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Genetic Risks of Autism & ADHD Linked to Kid’s Screen Time?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on October 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM
How Genetic Risks of Autism & ADHD Linked to Kid’s Screen Time?

Children with a genetic predisposition to autism (ASD) were more likely to use digital screens for 3-4+ hours and children with ADHD progressively increased their screen time as they grew older, even while their initial screen time was brief.

Additionally, kids with genetic risk of ASD were 1.5 times more likely to spend three hours, and 2.1 time more likely to spend four hours of screen time per day.

Quiz on ADHD

Quiz on ADHD


Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a "neurobehavioral developmental disorder". To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz your best shot.
Advertisement


These findings were revealed by a research team led by Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan and published in the journal Psychiatry Research (1 Trusted Source
The association between screen time and genetic risks for neurodevelopmental disorders in children

Go to source).

Screen time refers to the amount of time a person spends on a device with a screen, such as a smartphone, computer, television, or video game system.

Genetic Predisposition of Autism & ADHD Associated with Screen Time in Children

People are increasingly spending their time looking at the screens of their digital devices. This is especially true for children with neurodevelopmental disorders who tend to use screens for longer periods.
Quiz on Autism

Quiz on Autism


Introduction Autism spectrum disorder is a complex genetic disorder that impairs social, behavioral, and communication functions in humans. Autistic people may act, communicate, interact, and learn differently than most other people. ASD usually begins in childhood and can last for the rest of a person's life, though symptoms may improve over time . This quiz on ' Autism
Advertisement

Recognizing this issue, researchers from Nagoya University and Hamamatsu University examined 6.5 million polymorphisms in 437 children's DNA to determine genetic susceptibility to ASD and ADHD.

Next, they calculated a genetic risk index that considers the number and size of the effects of changes in genes associated with ASD/ADHD. This is known as a "polygenic risk score". The researchers then compared it with the amount of time spent using screen devices among a sample of children aged 18, 32, and 40 months.

They found that children with a higher genetic susceptibility to ASD used devices with screens longer (3 hours a day or 4+ hours a day) from early childhood. They also found that kids with a high genetic risk of ADHD gradually increased their screen time as they grew older.

The lead researcher, Dr. Nagahide Takahashi of Nagoya University, explained: "Overall, those with a genetic risk of ASD were 1.5 times more likely to be in the group with about three hours of screen time per day, and 2.1 times more likely to be in the group with more than four hours of screen time."

"While long periods of screen time in childhood have been suggested to be a cause of ASD/ADHD, the results of this study suggest that some people may have a genetic disposition to use screens because of ASD," he said. "Screen time may be an early sign of ASD, rather than a cause, as children with ASD are often more attracted to objects than people. Physicians should know that it is not fair to conclude that prolonged screen time is a risk factor for the development of ASD."

These results may also help parents devise better child-rearing strategies. "Parents of children with neurodevelopmental disorders may feel guilty or be criticized by others for allowing their children screen time," Takahashi said. "However, we would recommend offering help to caregivers including offering alternative behavioral management strategies."

Reference :
  1. The association between screen time and genetic risks for neurodevelopmental disorders in children - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165178123003451?via%3Dihub)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Autism

Autism


Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which ...
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior ...
Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that ...
Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 – 7% ...
Dyslexia

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain ...
Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl ...

Latest Child Health News

Promising Breakthrough in Treating Leading Cause of Childhood Kidney Failure

Promising Breakthrough in Treating Leading Cause of Childhood Kidney Failure

Administration of Eculizumab can thwart kidney failure induced by Shiga toxin and holds promise as a therapeutic option for Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.
Biofilm-Delivered Probiotics Guard Intestines and Brain in NEC Model

Biofilm-Delivered Probiotics Guard Intestines and Brain in NEC Model

Novel probiotics in a biofilm state protect both intestines and the brain in a model of Necrotizing enterocolitis, offering promising health benefits.
Can Eating Behavior Patterns Influence a Kid's Weight Profile?

Can Eating Behavior Patterns Influence a Kid's Weight Profile?

Children are divided into four eating types- avid, happy, typical or fussy, and their eating habits determine which children are more likely to gain weight.
Are Live Viral Vaccines Safe for Liver & Kidney Transplant Children?

Are Live Viral Vaccines Safe for Liver & Kidney Transplant Children?

Live viral vaccines given to kids with liver or kidney transplants were found to be safe and stimulate immune response against deadly virus diseases.
Is 'Helicopter Parenting' Good for School-age Kids?

Is 'Helicopter Parenting' Good for School-age Kids?

Helicopter parenting can restrict a child's independence, contrasted to what parents say vs what they actually let their kids do without them.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

How Genetic Risks of Autism & ADHD Linked to Kid’s Screen Time? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests