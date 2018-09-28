medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Why Being Older Helps Skin Heal With Less Scarring

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 28, 2018 at 9:07 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Blocking stromal cell-derived-factor-1 (SDF1) could influence scar formation and tissue regeneration in mouse and human skin, potentially providing a path to scar-less wound healing in humans, found researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Cell Reports published the findings, which were drawn from studies of both mice and lab-grown human skin.
Why Being Older Helps Skin Heal With Less Scarring
Why Being Older Helps Skin Heal With Less Scarring

"Dermatologists and plastic surgeons have consistently observed that older people's wounds heal with thinner scars than younger patients', but until now, no one has been able to answer the question of why that's the case," said the study's senior author Thomas H. Leung, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of Dermatology at Penn.

In the study, Leung and his team pierced the ears of mice of different ages - the equivalent of a 12-year-old and a 70-year-old if converted to human years. The hole closed with no scar formation in older mice, while younger mice healed with a visible scar. Researchers then exchanged the blood of young mice with old mice, pierced their ears, and found that the ears of old mice now scarred. They concluded whatever was causing the scarring must be something in the blood.

The team then took tissue samples from young and old mice and compared their gene expression signatures. They identified 80 differences, too many to study. But when they asked which gene products are found in the blood stream, the list narrowed to 13 suspects. One was SDF1, a signaling molecule that was previously shown to play a role in scar formation in the skin, liver, and lung, and it seemed like a promising possibility. They confirmed that SDF1 was expressed in younger mice but not older. To prove that SDF1 may be the causal factor, they created a mouse that lacked SDF1 in the skin. When SDF1 function was inactivated, even young mice began to regenerate skin, behaving, in this sense, like older mice.

"This is a rare instance where aging actually improves the body's ability to heal rather than diminishing it," Leung said. "When we're younger, we secrete more SDF1 into the blood stream to form scars, but as we age, we lose this ability, which allows tissue to regenerate."

To prove it, researchers exchanged the blood between young SDF1-deficient mice and older mice. This time, neither mouse scarred. The team went one step further and grew human skin in the lab, then injured it with a scalpel. Human skin also exhibited an age-dependent expression of SDF1. Leung says this work has the ability to impact the clinic relatively quickly. SDF1 inhibitors already exist on the market and currently used as a treatment to mobilize stem cells. He and his team plan to study its use in preventing scar formation in humans.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Molecule that Repairs Liver Wounds Identified

Molecule that Repairs Liver Wounds Identified

Molecule that helps in the repair of liver wounds has been discovered by a team of researchers. CD26/DPP-4 is a promising biomarker for hepatic disease.

Clay May Help Kill Disease-causing Bacteria in Wounds

Clay May Help Kill Disease-causing Bacteria in Wounds

Clay or mud has antibacterial effects that can kill disease-causing bacteria in wounds.

Kidney Trauma from Gunshot Wounds, Other Injuries: Is Surgery the Best Option?

Kidney Trauma from Gunshot Wounds, Other Injuries: Is Surgery the Best Option?

Doctors exploring the best approach for treating penetrating kidney trauma from gunshot wounds and other injuries found that conservative, non-surgical management is a feasible option even in cases of a higher grade of injury

New Plaster to Protect Wounds from Infection

New Plaster to Protect Wounds from Infection

Nature creates its own plaster to try and prevent bacteria and other micro-organisms from penetrating open wounds.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It ...

 Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa oleifera has all the essential amino acids, omega oils, vital minerals and vitamins ...

 Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive