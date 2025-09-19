When Sugar Turns Deadly: Diabetes May Double the Risk of Sepsis

An Australian study warns that people with type 2 diabetes face double the risk of life-threatening sepsis, with men and those under 60 most at risk.
Living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may sharply raise the chances of developing life-threatening sepsis, especially among men and those younger than 60, according to findings from a long-term study in Australia. The results were presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2025 in Vienna. Lead author Professor Wendy Davis from the University of Western Australia explained that the study confirms a strong link between diabetes and sepsis, even after adjusting for chronic illnesses and competing causes of death. She emphasized, “Preventing sepsis begins with tackling its triggers—quitting smoking, controlling blood sugar, and reducing diabetes-related complications.”
What Exactly is Sepsis and Why is it So Dangerous?Sepsis can occur as a result of any type of infection, and refers to a severe, life threatening, uncontrolled response to infection that can lead to organ failure and critical illness. More than 10% of people who develop sepsis die, and it is a leading cause of death worldwide.
How Was the Study Conducted?Previous studies have found that people living with T2D have a 2- to 6-fold increased risk of sepsis and worse associated illness and death compared to people without diabetes, but contemporary data are limited.
To plug this knowledge gap, Australian researchers explored the incidence of sepsis in a community-dwelling cohort of people taking part in The Fremantle Diabetes Study Phase II—a longitudinal observational study conducted in a multi-ethnic urban community of 157,000 in Australia.
Researchers identified 1,430 adults with T2D at the time they enrolled between 2008 and 2011 who were matched with 5,720 de-identified individuals without T2D based on age, sex, and postcode. The average age of the participants at enrolment was 66 years, and 52% were men.
Their health was tracked, using linked health records, until the first record of incident sepsis, new onset diabetes (in the matched cohort), death, or the end of 2021, whichever came first.
At enrolment, 2.0% of those with T2D had a prior hospitalization for/with sepsis versus 0.8% of their matched counterparts without diabetes. During an average 10 years of follow-up, 169 (11.8%) participants with T2D and 288 (5.0%) of their matched counterparts developed sepsis.
After adjustment for potential confounders including age, sex, prior hospitalization for sepsis and having other chronic conditions, T2D was associated with double the risk of developing sepsis.
Notably, in those aged 41-50 years, having T2D was associated with a 14.5-fold increased risk of developing sepsis (see figure in notes to editors).
Who Faces the Highest Risk?Further analysis revealed that among adults with type 2 diabetes, being older, male, from Aboriginal ancestry, current smoking, using insulin, having elevated fasting glucose and a higher heart rate, distal symmetrical polyneuropathy (nerve disease), cerebrovascular disease, and higher levels of the heart failure biomarker NT-proBNP, were all independently associated with higher risk of developing sepsis.
For example, Indigenous Australians with T2D were three times as likely to develop sepsis, while smoking was associated with an 83% increased risk of sepsis.
“Our study identifies several modifiable risk factors, including smoking, high blood sugar, and complications of diabetes, underscoring that there are steps individuals can take to potentially lower their risk of sepsis,” said Professor Davis.
Why Does Diabetes Increase the Risk of Sepsis?Several possible pathways may explain the association between type 2 diabetes and sepsis, including that elevated blood sugar levels lead to impaired immune function, and individuals with diabetes are also more prone to specific types of infections like urinary tract infections, skin infections, and pneumonia that can readily escalate into sepsis. Vascular damage and neuropathy, both common complications of diabetes, further contribute to the heightened sepsis risk.
This is an observational study, and as such, no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect. And the researchers acknowledge that there might have been other unmeasured factors that may have influenced the results. The researchers also note that participants may have been healthier than non-participants and they did not take into account changes in the management of diabetes during follow-up, which could partially affect the conclusions.
Source-European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)