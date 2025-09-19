When Sugar Turns Deadly: Diabetes May Double the Risk of Sepsis

An Australian study warns that people with type 2 diabetes face double the risk of life-threatening sepsis, with men and those under 60 most at risk.

Did You Know?

#Type2Diabetes doesn’t just raise sugar - it silently doubles your risk of deadly #sepsis. #diabetesawareness #sepsisprevention #medindia’

#Type2Diabetes doesn’t just raise sugar - it silently doubles your risk of deadly #sepsis. #diabetesawareness #sepsisprevention #medindia’

What Exactly is Sepsis and Why is it So Dangerous?

How Was the Study Conducted?

Who Faces the Highest Risk?

Why Does Diabetes Increase the Risk of Sepsis?