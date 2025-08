Healthier Beta Cells Could Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Tracking β-cell subtypes over time reveals how their fitness is shaped by genetics and maternal environment, opening potential for preventative diabetes therapies.

Pancreatic islet β-cell subtypes are derived from biochemically-distinct and nutritionally-regulated islet progenitors



Tracking β-Cell Subtypes Over Time

Gene Expression Marking for Long-Term Monitoring

Progenitor cells that give rise to β-cells with different gene expression markers in embryonic mice give rise to β-cell subtypes with varying levels of fitness in adult mice. This helps researchers understand how different β-cell subtypes arise and could help them one day manipulate progenitor cells to favor certain subtypes over others and decrease the risk of diabetes.

The nutrients that mother mice consume have a clear effect on the proportion of high-fitness to low-fitness β-cell subtypes in their pups. For example, when mother mice were on a high-fat diet and obese, their pups had fewer β-cells that responded better to glucose levels. What this model for obesity shows is that maternal obesity increased the risk of diabetes for the offspring. This gives scientists and clinicians a better understanding of the hereditary factors and maternal medical history that can predispose someone to diabetes.

The β-cell subtypes identified in mice have parallels in the human pancreas. In fact, the β-cell subtype predicted to have higher fitness in humans was observed to be reduced in patients with T2D. Although the findings from animal studies are not always directly applicable to humans and human health, these results suggest that β-cell subtypes in mice can be helpful for understanding human biology and risk of diabetes.

Insulin Resistance and β-Cell Function

Potential for Epigenetic Therapies and Supplementation

More people are being diagnosed with diabetes each year, with over 38 million Americans—more than 10 percent of the population, affected by the disease in 2021, according to the American Diabetes Association, and another 1.2 million newly diagnosed annually ().Cue Guoqiang Gu, Emily Hodges, and Ken Lau, Vanderbilt faculty members, their recent work, published in, is a step toward determining whether it is possible to. Gu and Lau are professors of cell and developmental biology and Hodges is an associate professor of biochemistry.Studying β-cell subtypes is challenging. The most common method of studying them is calledwhich means thatwhich precludes them from examiningIf they could monitor β-cells at multiple stages, researchers could better understand how cells’ states drift over time or under different physiological conditions.Gu, Hodges, and LauThe markings enabled the researchers to track the same β-cell subtypes over time at different stages, allowing them to tackle questions about β-cell subtypes with confidence.Thepaper yielded three primary results:The researchers now hope to explore how the epigenetic patterns (the gene expression markers mentioned above) are built and maintained in the different β-cell subtypes and how disturbing those patterns impacts β-cell fitness.Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body develops a resistance to insulin , the hormone that helps regulate glucose levels in your blood. Insulin is secreted by pancreatic cells called β-cells, and, in T2D, they ramp up insulin production to try to regulate blood glucose levels, but even that is insufficient and the β-cells eventually become exhausted over time. Thanks to their importance, the functional β-cell mass, or the total number of β-cells and their function, determines a person’s risk of diabetes.Β-cells are not homogeneous even within a single individual and consist of different “subtypes,” each with their own secretory function, viability, and ability to divide. In other words, each β-cell subtype has a different level of fitness, and the higher, the better. When diabetes develops, the proportions of some β-cell subtypes are changed. But a key question remains: Are the proportion and fitness of different β-cell subtypes altered by diabetes or are the changes responsible for the disease?“Thanks to this and other research, it may be possible to one day create a diet supplement for pregnancy that could reduce the risk of diabetes for babies,” Gu said.Additional questions remain unanswered that tie into potential diabetes therapies: does modulating DNA methylation (an epigenetic marker) improve the functional quality of human embryonic stem cell–derived, β-like cells? If so, can those β- and β-like cells be used for transplantation-based diabetes therapies in which T2D patients receive β-cells of higher fitness?Source-Eurekalert