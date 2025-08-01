Healthier Beta Cells Could Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Tracking β-cell subtypes over time reveals how their fitness is shaped by genetics and maternal environment, opening potential for preventative diabetes therapies.

A mother’s high-fat diet during pregnancy can lower the fitness of her baby’s pancreatic β-cells—raising the child’s risk of developing diabetes later in life. #medindia #diabetesrisk #betacells’

Tracking β-Cell Subtypes Over Time

Gene Expression Marking for Long-Term Monitoring

Progenitor cells that give rise to β-cells with different gene expression markers in embryonic mice give rise to β-cell subtypes with varying levels of fitness in adult mice. This helps researchers understand how different β-cell subtypes arise and could help them one day manipulate progenitor cells to favor certain subtypes over others and decrease the risk of diabetes.

in embryonic mice give rise to β-cell subtypes with varying levels of fitness in adult mice. This helps researchers understand how different β-cell subtypes arise and could help them one day manipulate progenitor cells to favor certain subtypes over others and decrease the risk of diabetes. The nutrients that mother mice consume have a clear effect on the proportion of high-fitness to low-fitness β-cell subtypes in their pups. For example, when mother mice were on a high-fat diet and obese, their pups had fewer β-cells that responded better to glucose levels. What this model for obesity shows is that maternal obesity increased the risk of diabetes for the offspring. This gives scientists and clinicians a better understanding of the hereditary factors and maternal medical history that can predispose someone to diabetes.

in their pups. For example, when mother mice were on a high-fat diet and obese, their pups had fewer β-cells that responded better to glucose levels. What this model for obesity shows is that maternal obesity increased the risk of diabetes for the offspring. This gives scientists and clinicians a better understanding of the hereditary factors and maternal medical history that can predispose someone to diabetes. The β-cell subtypes identified in mice have parallels in the human pancreas. In fact, the β-cell subtype predicted to have higher fitness in humans was observed to be reduced in patients with T2D. Although the findings from animal studies are not always directly applicable to humans and human health, these results suggest that β-cell subtypes in mice can be helpful for understanding human biology and risk of diabetes.

Insulin Resistance and β-Cell Function

Potential for Epigenetic Therapies and Supplementation

