What is the Best Exercise Training to Improve Artery Health in Older Adults?

High-intensity interval training may be most effective at improving peripheral vascular endothelial function in older adults, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal American College of Sports Medicine.



Although regular exercise can help reduce these poor health outcomes, what type of exercise is best for inactive older adults?

‘Inactive older adults are at higher risk of having stiff arteries and high blood pressure.’

These results suggest that if older adults regularly use high-intensity interval training, it may help prevent the development of high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases. However, similar research employing longer training periods and in higher-risk is still needed.



Source: Newswise

Researchers from Nova Scotia, Canada compared how six weeks (three days per week) of either continuous moderate-intensity cycling, high-intensity (sprint) interval cycling or whole-body weight training affected aerobic fitness and the health of arm and leg arteries of older adults (average age 67 years) with relatively normal blood pressure.