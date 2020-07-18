by Iswarya on  July 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM Senior Health News
What is the Best Exercise Training to Improve Artery Health in Older Adults?
High-intensity interval training may be most effective at improving peripheral vascular endothelial function in older adults, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal American College of Sports Medicine.

Although regular exercise can help reduce these poor health outcomes, what type of exercise is best for inactive older adults?

Researchers from Nova Scotia, Canada compared how six weeks (three days per week) of either continuous moderate-intensity cycling, high-intensity (sprint) interval cycling or whole-body weight training affected aerobic fitness and the health of arm and leg arteries of older adults (average age 67 years) with relatively normal blood pressure.


All three training programs increased aerobic fitness. High-intensity interval training had the greatest overall benefit on artery health (assessed by blood flow and the artery's ability to dilate), especially in the arm, while weight training did not enhance artery health.

These results suggest that if older adults regularly use high-intensity interval training, it may help prevent the development of high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases. However, similar research employing longer training periods and in higher-risk is still needed.

Source: Newswise

