What If Your Phone Could Sense Alcohol Too?

Now you can check alcohol strength with just a photo—no lab, no wires, just color and clarity.

A color-changing film now turns your phone into a personal alcohol detector—bringing smart science to every sip.

When Science Changes Color: How It Works

From Complex Labs to Simple Clicks

The app instantly reads ethanol concentration based on the color

It’s fast, reversible, and works at even low alcohol levels This makes it perfect for everyday users and field professionals alike.

More Than Just a Party Trick- Real-World Uses

Healthcare: Track alcohol in breath without bulky breathalyzers

Food safety: Ensure hygiene in beverages and sanitizers

Industry: Monitor exhaust gas or ethanol-based processes.

Safe, Smart & Sustainable Sensing

The Future Is Clear — and Colorful

