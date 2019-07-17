medindia

West Nile, Zika Virus can Lead to Digestive Problems

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 17, 2019 at 2:49 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

West Nile and Zika were found to disrupt bowel movement and cause intestinal blockages, found new study. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that these blood viruses can kill neurons in the guts of mice and could explain the reason why some people suffer unpredictable bouts of abdominal pain and constipation.
West Nile, Zika Virus can Lead to Digestive Problems
West Nile, Zika Virus can Lead to Digestive Problems

"There are a number of people who are otherwise healthy who suddenly develop bowel motility problems, and we don't understand why," said Thaddeus S. Stappenbeck, professor at the varsity.

Show Full Article


"But now we believe that one explanation could be that you can get a viral infection that results in your immune cells killing infected neurons in your gut," Stappenbeck added.

For the study, published in the journal Cell, the team studied mice infected with West Nile virus -- a mosquito-borne virus that causes inflammation in the brain -- when he noticed something peculiar.

The intestines of some of the infected mice were packed with waste higher up and empty farther down, as if they had a blockage.

In contrast, chikungunya virus, an unrelated virus that does not target neurons, failed to cause bowel dysfunction.

The infected mice's digestive tracts gradually recovered over an eight-week time span. But when the researchers challenged the mice with an unrelated virus or an immune stimulant, the bowel problems promptly returned.

This pattern echoed the one seen in people, who cycle through bouts of gastrointestinal distress and recovery. The flare-ups often are triggered by stress or illness, but they also can occur for no apparent reason.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

West Nile Virus

West Nile virus is an infection causing agent transmitted by mosquitoes. Most of the infected people do not display any signs or symptoms.

Zika Fever

Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

Test Your Knowledge on Zika Virus

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus that causes fever, headache, skin rashes, joint and muscle pain in infected individuals. The symptoms usually last for only 2 to 7 days. Fetal symptoms vary and have led to International concern. ...

Six Year-old Boy Dies of West Nile Virus in Kerala

A six year-old boy named Muhammed Shan, who was being treated for West Nile Virus (WNV) disease in Kerala, India dies, said Kerala Health Minister K.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues

Traditional Ayurvedic literature emphasizes the importance of good digestion. Good digestion is preferred over good food for long and healthy life. Some people have excellent digestion and can easily digest whatever they eat, while some people have a more sensitive digestion.

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Ulcerative Colitis Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues Digestive Myths Zika Fever Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies For Vertigo

High Blood Pressure, Cholesterol in Early Life May Up Heart Disease Risk in Later Life

Over 20 Million Children Worldwide Missed Out on Lifesaving Vaccines in 2018
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive