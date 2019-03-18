medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Six Year-old Boy Dies of West Nile Virus in Kerala

by Hannah Joy on  March 18, 2019 at 4:19 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A six-year-old boy dies of West Nile Virus (WNV) disease In Kerala, India, said Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.
Six Year-old Boy Dies of West Nile Virus in Kerala
Six Year-old Boy Dies of West Nile Virus in Kerala

The boy hailing from Malappuram district was under treatment for fever at the state-run Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode since earlier in March. He was diagnosed with WNV last week, after tests conducted at the Christian Medical College hospital, that turned out to be positive.

Following doubts of WNV, the Centre had dispatched a multi-disciplinary team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to assess the spread of WNV in Kerala.

The Union Health Ministry's decision came after the six-year-old was feared to be infected with WNV, a mosquito-borne disease mostly reported in the US.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda then reviewed the situation with Secretary Preeti Sudan and directed all support to be extended to Kerala for the prevention and management in the spread of the disease, his Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also been alerted and a close watch is being maintained both at the central and state level. There, however, are no reports of the spread of the virus to any other parts of the country.

West Nile fever is spread by Culex mosquitoes and the infection could be confirmed only if the second samples tests positive.

Symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting, occasionally a skin rash on the body, and swollen lymph glands.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that WNV is transmitted to humans through bites from mosquitoes which get infected when they feed on infected birds.

The Kerala health authorities have taken elaborate steps to tackle it.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

West Nile Virus

West Nile virus is an infection causing agent transmitted by mosquitoes. Most of the infected people do not display any signs or symptoms.

Health Ministry Team to Assess the Spread of West Nile Virus in Kerala

Health Ministry team is all set to assess the spread of West Nile Virus (WNV) fever, a mosquito-borne disease in Kerala, India.

West Nile Fever Claims One Life in Croatia

West nile virus: one person in croatia succumbs to the disease

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Zika Fever

Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Zika Fever 

What's New on Medindia

Diet Management in Acidity and GERD

Chew Your Food Well

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive