medindia

Urine Test for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diagnosis Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 17, 2019 at 3:24 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In urine, new biomarkers for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) have been discovered by McMaster University scientists. The newly discovered biomarkers could lead to better treatments and reduce the need for costly and invasive colonoscopy procedures currently used for diagnosis.
Urine Test for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diagnosis Discovered
Urine Test for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diagnosis Discovered

Little is known about the causes of IBS, a chronic and often debilitating gastrointestinal disorder which affects hundreds of thousands of Canadians in which diagnosis is complicated, patients experience a vast spectrum of symptoms and treatment options are limited.

Show Full Article


"Diagnostic testing for IBS involves a long process of excluding other related gut disorders, such as inflammatory bowel disease," explains Philip Britz-McKibbin, lead author of the study and a professor in McMaster's Department of Chemistry & Chemical Biology.

"We were interested in finding if there is a better way to detect and monitor IBS that avoids invasive colonoscopy procedures while also giving us better insights into its underlying mechanisms," he says.

Researchers performed metabolite profiling studies comparing urine samples from a cohort of IBS patients with a control group of healthy adults. They discovered for the first time distinctive metabolic signatures that were elevated in the IBS patients. Several metabolites were related to collagen degradation, which researchers believe is derived from the gut, suggesting there is an impairment of the elastic lining in the colon impacting its normal function. Currently, they are expanding their work to discover new biomarkers in urine that can differentiate Crohn's disease from ulcerative colitis in children, hoping they can avoid future colonoscopies altogether. This may allow for rapid screening and early detection of various chronic gut disorders more accurately and at a lower cost.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life threatening.

Quiz on Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Frequent bowel disturbances are a sign of possible cancerous changes; Here's a quiz to help you to brush up your knowledge on irritable bowel disorder. ...

Mechanisms Underlying Early Life Stress and Irritable Bowel Syndrome Discovered

New study discovers the key mechanisms underlying early life stress and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Simultaneous Therapy Advisable for Irritable Bowel Syndrome

New study shows that IBS patients who had different abnormalities in both the gastrointestinal tract and the brain needs to be treated simutaneously.

Constipation

Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of gastrointestinal abnormalities and preventing constipation is done by treating underlying disease.

Constipation-Symptom Evaluation

Constipation can occur due to a number of factors from faulty bowel habits, digestive tract problems, and generalized muscle conditions and systemic diseases.

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

Pelvic Pain in Women

Painful pelvic region is a common complaint in females. What is pelvic pain -its causes and treatment with diagnostic test required to diagnose the underlying pathology.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Constipation Urinary Stones In Children Undescended Testicles Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Diet for Kidney stones Varicocele Crohns Disease Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pelvic Pain in Women Constipation-Symptom Evaluation 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies For Vertigo

High Blood Pressure, Cholesterol in Early Life May Up Heart Disease Risk in Later Life

Over 20 Million Children Worldwide Missed Out on Lifesaving Vaccines in 2018
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive