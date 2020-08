West Nile Virus Death Reported in Spain

A total of 35 people have so far been infected in the biggest West Nile outbreak ever detected in the country's southern region of Andalusia, according to the El Pais newspaper.The outbreak mainly affected two towns in Andalusia -- La Puebla del Rio and Coria del Rio -- both located on the banks of the Guadalquivir River.The average age of those infected in the outbreak is 60, and 71 per cent of the victims are men, said El Pais.The virus is spread by mosquitoes, which are common in the area given the proximity to the river.According to the World Health Organization, approximately 80 per cent of people who are infected will not show any symptoms.Source: IANS