Urine Sediment Test Results Vary Across Nephrologists

‘The nephrologists disagreed with one another on several important urine sediment findings.’

said Sushrut S. Waikar, MD, chief of the section of nephrology at Boston Medical Center and the study's corresponding author. The study team prospectively collected urine samples from adult participants who were undergoing a kidney biopsy at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston while Waikar was serving as director of Renal Ambulatory Services at the Brigham.During evaluation of the urine sediment through a microscope, the researchers collected high-resolution images and videos that were used during the analysis. These images and videos were distributed to 14 highly experienced nephrologists at teaching hospitals across the United States. The nephrologists were shown the same images and videos, and asked to identify features in the urine sediment and to provide a single suspected diagnosis based on the urine sediment findings.The interobserver reliability - based on differences in responses from the nephrologists - ranged from moderate to substantial. For example, important findings, such as white blood cell casts and red blood cell casts - which can indicate serious kidney diseases - were often interpreted differently across nephrologists. Other findings, such as granular casts, showed higher levels of agreement.added Waikar, who also is the Norman G. Levinsky Professor of Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine. "Our study provides important information that can be used to address these variabilities in order to create a better, more reliable test."The study authors note that, while doctors don't always agree, it's important to develop standardized training to teach doctors how to interpret urine sediment tests, ideally with a library of high resolution images and videos from patient samples. They also suggested the potential role for artificial intelligence approaches for image analysis to aid physicians with interpretation of this time-honored test in clinical medicine.This study was funded in part by the National Institutes of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.Source: Eurekalert