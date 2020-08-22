by Colleen Fleiss on  August 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Contact Tracing Apps 'Unlikely' to Contain COVID Spread, Say Researchers
Contract tracing apps are unlikely to be effective in reducing COVID-19 spread without proper uptake and support from concurrent control measures, said researchers.

The study, published in the journal Lancet Digital Health, that evidence around the effectiveness of automated contact tracing systems is currently very limited.

Empowering Better Health

The researchers stressed that large-scale manual contact tracing alongside other public health control measures - such as physical distancing and closure of indoor spaces such as pubs - is likely to be required in conjunction with automated approaches.


The team found 15 relevant studies by reviewing more than 4,000 papers on automated and partially-automated contact tracing and analysed these to understand the potential impact these tools could have in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The review shows that, at present, there is insufficient evidence to justify reliance on automated contact tracing approaches without additional extensive public health control measures," said study lead author Isobel Braithwaite from the University College London in the UK.

In total, 4,033 papers were reviewed, which allowed researchers to identify 15 papers with useful data.

The seven studies that addressed automated contact tracing directly were modelling studies that all focused on Covid-19.

Five studies of partially-automated contact tracing were descriptive observational studies or case studies, and three studies of automated contact detection looked at a similar disease context to Covid-19 but did not include subsequent tracing or contact notification.

"Partially-automated systems may have some automated processes, for instance in determining the duration of follow-up of contacts required, but do not use the proximity of smartphones as a proxy for contact with an infected person".

Analysis of automated contact tracing apps generally suggested that high population uptake of relevant apps is required alongside other control measures, while partially-automated systems often had better follow-up and slightly more timely intervention.

"As none of the studies we found provided real-world evidence of their effectiveness, and to improve our understanding of how they could support manual contact tracing systems," Braithwaite noted.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Self-Collected Saliva and Deep Nasal Swab Sufficient for COVID-19 Detection
Specimens self-collected from the front of the nose are less effective than deep nasal swabs for COVID-19 virus detection. The sensitivity of anterior nasal swab testing can be made effective up to 98% by combining an anterior nasal swab with a swab ...
READ MORE
Study Reveals How Will The Population Accept COVID-19 Tracing Apps
New study has provided an explanation for the failure of existing COVID-19 contact-tracing apps such as those in France and Norway.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Neck Cracking