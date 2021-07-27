by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 27, 2021 at 7:23 PM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Weight Loss Surgeries Could Give You Some Additional Health Benefits
Weight loss surgeries have long-term beneficial effects, found researchers from the Cleveland Clinic's Bariatric & Metabolic Institute. They observed that people who underwent bariatric and metabolic surgeries had reported multiple additional benefits other than weight loss itself.

"When diabetes is coupled with obesity, the impact on lower quality of life can be related to the mechanical effects of obesity as well, which leads to poor mobility and bodily pain. Significant weight loss and insulin independence following metabolic surgery drive the improvement in general health measures and quality of life for patients with type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Kashyap, an endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic's Endocrinology & Metabolism Institute.

This finding was based on a new analysis which showed that people who had those surgeries to treat uncontrolled type 2 diabetes reported greater physical health and less negative effects of diabetes in their daily lives compared to those who didn't have it.


The analysis was a part of the Cleveland Clinic-led STAMPEDE study (Surgical Therapy and Medications Potentially Eradicate Diabetes Efficiently). This was the first randomized controlled clinical trial that compared head-to-head bariatric surgery with intensive medical therapy to treat type 2 diabetes in patients with poorly controlled diabetes and obesity.

The original trial included 150 participants, whereas the current study looked into only 104 participants.

• Twenty-six patients who received intensive medical therapy only

• Forty-one patients who underwent Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery and received medical therapy

• Thirty-seven patients who underwent sleeve gastrectomy and received medical therapy

They all were asked to fill up two generic health-related quality of life questionnaires and a diabetes-specific questionnaire at the beginning of the trial and then on an annual basis following enrolment.

The responses from participants showed that 78 patients in the surgical groups had better outcomes in physical functioning, maintenance of energy levels, and management of body pain compared to the 26 patients in the medical therapy group.

"Our findings suggest that psychological well‐being needs may require more attention in metabolic surgical patients. The study results highlight that we may need greater emphasis on that aspect of the treatment, such as identification of psychosocial and emotional factors before surgery that can predict outcomes of surgery, as well as continuous psychosocial support after surgery," said Dr. Aminian, lead author of the study.

The research article was published in the Annals of Surgery.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery
Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.
READ MORE
Increase Water Intake After Weight Loss Surgery For Better Outcomes
Measuring fluid intake after bariatric surgery ensures that the water intake is sufficient enough to reduce the risk of dehydration.
READ MORE
DiaBetter Test can Predict Diabetic Remission After Weight Loss Surgery
A new simple DiaBetter test can help predict people likely to develop type 2 diabetes remission after weight loss surgery.
READ MORE
Does Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Cure Diabetes?
It was found that nearly 3 out of 4 patients were able to stop taking their insulin and other diabetes medications within six months of bariatric surgery.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Weight Loss Program For Men
Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Diet PillsObesityThe Cabbage DietZone DietMediterranean DietBulimia NervosaThe Macrobiotic DietHeight and Weight-KidsBody Mass IndexWeight Loss Program For Men