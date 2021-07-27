by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 27, 2021 at 7:13 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Canada Should Foresee Re-emergence of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, Warn Experts
As the physical distancing norms for COVID-19 are relaxed, Canada should foresee a resurgence of respiratory virus infections among children. Recently, Australia and the United States have seen a resurgence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection cases.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, says CDC. The virus affected 2.7 million children worldwide each year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last two years, Canada has seen very few cases of RSV. There were only 239 positive cases between August 29, 2020, and May 8, 2021, compared with 18,860 positive tests in a similar period the previous year (between August 25, 2019, and May 2, 2020).


"The off-season resurgence in seasonal respiratory viruses now potentially poses a threat to vulnerable infants," said Dr. Pascal Lavoie, BC Children's Hospital Research Institute and the University of British Columbia, Vancouver.

Experts warn about this issue as most pregnant women and infants did not develop immunity against this infection in the previous season. The chances of developing severe illness are high among them, which could stretch healthcare resources in pediatric intensive care units (ICUs).

The authors published their opinion in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. They suggest a continued emphasis on hand hygiene, planning by pediatric ICUs, and administering preventive treatment to the highest-risk infants to manage the cases of RSV infection.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.
READ MORE
SARS
SARS is a viral respiratory disease caused by SARS-associated coronavirus.
READ MORE
Using Inhaler Without Help - A Struggle for People With Arthritis
People with rheumatoid arthritis with varying physical abilities have varying abilities to use inhalers without help. A person-centred approach is required to assess which inhaler device is appropriate for each individual patient.
READ MORE
Increase in Pollution-causing Particles Cause Lung Infections in Children
Even short-term exposure to fine particulate matter may cause lung infections in children.
READ MORE
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosisAsbestosisRSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children