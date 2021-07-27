Canada Should Foresee Re-emergence of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, Warn Experts

As the physical distancing norms for COVID-19 are relaxed, Canada should foresee a resurgence of respiratory virus infections among children. Recently, Australia and the United States have seen a resurgence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection cases.



Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, says CDC. The virus affected 2.7 million children worldwide each year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Canada recorded very few cases of RSV after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, pregnant women and infants who did not develop immunity against this infection in the previous season are at the risk of developing severe illness.’





Experts warn about this issue as most pregnant women and infants did not develop immunity against this infection in the previous season. The chances of developing severe illness are high among them, which could stretch healthcare resources in pediatric intensive care units (ICUs).



The authors published their opinion in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. They suggest a continued emphasis on hand hygiene, planning by pediatric ICUs, and administering preventive treatment to the highest-risk infants to manage the cases of RSV infection.







For the last two years, Canada has seen very few cases of RSV. There were only 239 positive cases between August 29, 2020, and May 8, 2021, compared with 18,860 positive tests in a similar period the previous year (between August 25, 2019, and May 2, 2020).