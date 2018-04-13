Increase in Pollution-causing Particles Cause Lung Infections in Children

Even the briefest increase in fine particulate matter PM2.5 is associated with the development of acute lower respiratory infection in young children.

Even the slightest increase in airborne fine particulate matter PM2.5 is associated with the development of acute lower respiratory infection (ALRI) in young children, suggests new study. The study is the largest till date to evaluate the association between the two factors. The study was conducted by research teams from Intermountain Healthcare, Brigham Young University and University of Utah and is published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, an American Thoracic Society journal.