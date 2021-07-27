by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 27, 2021 at 7:01 PM Coronavirus News
Mothers With Active SARS-CoV-2 Infection can Breastfeed Their Babies, Says Union Health Ministry
Nursing mothers with active SARS-CoV-2 infection can breastfeed their babies, a new advisory from the Union Health Ministry stated.

Many pregnant women have contracted COVID-19 in the second wave compared to the first wave.

Dr.Manju Puri, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Lady Hardinge Medical College, said, "A mother should continue to breastfeed the baby but is advised to keep the baby at a distance of six feet from her when she is not breastfeeding. A caregiver who is tested negative can also help in taking care of the newborn. Before breastfeeding the newborn, she should wash her hands, wear protective gear such as a mask or a face shield. She should also sanitize her surroundings frequently."


While isolation for fifteen days might be impossible for everyone, Dr. Puri said that the mother could take care of the baby by strictly adhering to the precautions such as wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing from the child as much as possible. This must be undertaken only when there is no one else to take care of the child.

The mother and the child should stay in a well-ventilated room. And she should regularly wash her hands and sanitize the surroundings.

"COVID, if severe, can lead to serious complications during pregnancy, especially during the last trimester as the uterus is enlarged and presses on the diaphragm, compromising a woman's ability to cope with a fall in oxygen saturation. This may lead to a sudden fall in blood oxygen saturation and risk the lives of both the mother and the child. Vaccines will help prevent severe diseases in pregnant women," added Dr.Puri.

COVID, if severe, can lead to serious complications during pregnancy, especially in women with diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, obesity. Thus, the health ministry also recommends an overall health check-up post-Covid recovery to ensure that the mother and the fetus are doing fine.



Source: Medindia

