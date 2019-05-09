Weight change in obese older adults is accompanied by a significant loss in the bone mineral density (BMD) and an increased risk of bone fracture, reports a new study.

Weight Loss and Bone Health in Obese Older Adults

'Losing weight can put obese older adults at a higher risk of bone mineral density loss and bone fracture.'

The findings emphasize the importance of identifying and implementing interventions that can target fat mass, but not lean mass, loss to optimize bone health during weight loss in older adults.



The findings emphasize the importance of identifying and implementing interventions that can target fat mass, but not lean mass, loss to optimize bone health during weight loss in older adults.

Source: Eurekalert

A new study published infound that loss of hip BMD persists in the year following a weight loss intervention among older adults with obesity, regardless of whether they regain weight.