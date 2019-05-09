medindia

Weight Loss and Bone Health in Obese Older Adults

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 5, 2019 at 2:54 PM
Weight change in obese older adults is accompanied by a significant loss in the bone mineral density (BMD) and an increased risk of bone fracture, reports a new study.
A new study published in Obesity found that loss of hip BMD persists in the year following a weight loss intervention among older adults with obesity, regardless of whether they regain weight.

The study also found that losses in fat mass and lean mass contribute to reduced hip BMD; yet, loss in fat mass may signal improved trabecular bone score, which is a measure of bone texture and is a marker for the risk of osteoporosis.

The findings emphasize the importance of identifying and implementing interventions that can target fat mass, but not lean mass, loss to optimize bone health during weight loss in older adults.

Source: Eurekalert

