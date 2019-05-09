medindia

Best Strategy for Managing High Blood Pressure, Preeclampsia at End of Pregnancy

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 5, 2019 at 2:35 PM Women Health News
Inducing labor, also called labor induction, in pregnant women with hypertension or preeclampsia at the end of pregnancy can ultimately reduce complications and serious health risks, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology.
In 2009, the Hypertension and Preeclampsia Intervention Trial At near Term-I (HYPITAT- I) trial showed that inducing labor in women with gestational hypertension or preeclampsia at the end of pregnancy reduces the number of high risk situations for the mother, without compromising the health of newborns.

An analysis evaluated the impact of the HYPITAT-I findings on timing of labor and subsequent outcomes for mother and child in the Netherlands.

The analysis corroborated the results of the HYPITAT-I trial, concluding that inducing labor is the optimal management strategy. It showed that in the period after the HYPITAT-I trial, the rate of induction of labor at the end of pregnancy was increased in women with hypertensive disease in the Netherlands. This might have contributed to benefits for both women and their newborns.

"With our impact analysis, we were able to evaluate whether expected results based on a randomized controlled trial were or could be reflected in daily care," said lead author Catherine de Sonnaville, of OLVG, in the Netherlands.

"Also, this is the only way to reveal unintended effects resulting from widespread adoption of interventions and therefore provides important information."

Source: Eurekalert

