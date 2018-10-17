medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Inducing Labor At 39 Weeks Can Be Safer For Mother And Baby

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 17, 2018 at 4:57 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Inducing labor at 39 weeks may reduce maternal and fetal complications, reports a new study.
Inducing Labor At 39 Weeks Can Be Safer For Mother And Baby
Inducing Labor At 39 Weeks Can Be Safer For Mother And Baby

As the prevalence of maternal and fetal complications increases with advancing pregnancy beyond 39 weeks, induction of labor at 39 weeks has been proposed as a means to ensure optimal maternal and newborn health.

An Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology analysis of data from five randomized controlled trials found that elective induction of labor in uncomplicated singleton pregnancy from 39 weeks' gestation is not associated with higher rates of complications and, in fact, may reduce the risk of cesarean section, hypertensive disease of pregnancy, and need for respiratory support in newborns.

"We now have enough data from uncomplicated singleton pregnancies to support the finding that induction of labor from 39 weeks' gestation seems a safe and potentially beneficial option for women," said lead author Dr. Alexandros Sotiriadis, of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, in Greece.

"Before undertaking induction of labor in low-risk pregnancies, women need to be aware that it can lead to a more prolonged and painful process than spontaneous labor. Maternity services will also need to consider the impact of widespread labor induction on staffing and capacity of labor wards."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Pain Management During Labor

Pain Management During Labor

The labor pain or pain of childbirth is considered as the one of the most severe types of pain. It was in the mid- nineteenth century the pharmacologic management of labor pain was introduced.

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Childbirth is one of the most marvelous and memorable segment in a woman's life that calls for celebration. Knowledge about labor and delivery can ease unnecessary fear, ensuring a unique experience.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.

Braxton Hicks Contractions

Braxton Hicks Contractions

Braxton Hicks contractions, also called as prodromal labor or false labor pains are sporadic, unpredictable uterine contractions that mostly occur in late second trimester and in third trimester.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally

Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally

An Article about the natural remedies available at home to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently.

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

More News on:

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Pregnancy Exercises and Massages The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally Braxton Hicks Contractions Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive