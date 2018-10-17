medindia
Metabolic Problems Such as Diabetes Detected in Otherwise Healthy Children: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  October 17, 2018 at 5:21 PM
Children who were otherwise considered healthy have been found to be at increased risk of metabolic disorders such as diabetes, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Acta Paediatrica.
More than a quarter of otherwise healthy six-year-old children may have metabolic risk factors that put them at increased risk for cardiovascular disease.

Among 212 children in the study, 26 percent showed abnormal metabolic profiles, including insulin resistance, a sign of type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance was present in 28 percent of those with overweight or obesity and 5 percent of those with normal weight. Waist circumference was a stronger marker for metabolic alterations than body mass index.

"The study that included otherwise healthy full-term children shows that metabolic alterations within the scope of the metabolic syndrome, mostly due to overweight and obesity, are present already in preschoolers. Based on these findings, there is a need to optimize more effective prevention and intervention modalities before obesity is established," said lead author Dr. Emma Kjellberg, of Queen Silvia Children's Hospital, in Sweden.

Source: Eurekalert

