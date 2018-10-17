medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Majority of Indian Women Define Feminism As Equality Between Genders

by Rishika Gupta on  October 17, 2018 at 4:11 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nearly 96 percent of Indian women revealed that they define feminism as equality between genders, they revealed in a survey conducted by OkCupid.

As many as 96 percent of Indian women defined feminism as equality between all genders, reveals a survey.
Majority of Indian Women Define Feminism As Equality Between Genders
Majority of Indian Women Define Feminism As Equality Between Genders

According to the data gathered from the users of OkCupid, which is an international dating service, in India, 87 percent of men and 96 percent of women defined feminism as equality between all genders, read a statement.

There were over 1,400 respondents in the age group of 18-35 from all over India.

As many as 88 percent of men and 93 percent of women think that the responsibility of running the house and raising children should be split equally between partners.

It was found that 86 percent of men and 95 percent of women believe that women should refuse to marry into a family that asks for dowry.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Vitamin D Deficiency can Put 70% North Indian Women at High Diabetes Risk

Vitamin D Deficiency can Put 70% North Indian Women at High Diabetes Risk

North Indian women are deficient in Vitamin D, which may make them more vulnerable for developing Type-2 diabetes, despite adequate exposure to sunshine.

Smoking Prevalent Among Indian Women

Smoking Prevalent Among Indian Women

Smoking among Indian women is on the rise, especially in tier-one cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

In Maternal Healthcare, Indian Women Wish To Seek Dignity, Respect

In Maternal Healthcare, Indian Women Wish To Seek Dignity, Respect

A woman's chance of dying or becoming disabled during pregnancy and childbirth is closely connected to her social and economic status.

Most Indian Women Deliver in Hospitals, but Many Still Dying in Childbirth

Most Indian Women Deliver in Hospitals, but Many Still Dying in Childbirth

In Odisha's Subarnapur district, families of patients are forced to hire private vehicles, pay for check-up and delivery at government health facilities.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive