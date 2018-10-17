Majority of Indian Women Define Feminism As Equality Between Genders

Nearly 96 percent of Indian women revealed that they define feminism as equality between genders, they revealed in a survey conducted by OkCupid.



According to the data gathered from the users of OkCupid, which is an international dating service, in India, 87 percent of men and 96 percent of women defined feminism as equality between all genders, read a statement.



‘Nearly 88 percent of men and 93 percent of women thought of splitting the responsibility of running the house and raising children with life partners. ’ There were over 1,400 respondents in the age group of 18-35 from all over India.



As many as 88 percent of men and 93 percent of women think that the responsibility of running the house and raising children should be split equally between partners.



It was found that 86 percent of men and 95 percent of women believe that women should refuse to marry into a family that asks for dowry.



