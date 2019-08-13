medindia

Wearable Device Detects the Onset of Falls Among Elderly

by Mary Selvaraj on  August 13, 2019 at 11:52 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Falls among the elderly are preventable with the use of a wearable device in the upper arm, that monitors vital signs and sends messages to an emergency call center or sends notifications to the smart-phones of caregivers. In response to this, the elderly receive first aid using a drone, if need be, up to 105 seconds faster than an ambulance.
Wearable Device Detects the Onset of Falls Among Elderly
Wearable Device Detects the Onset of Falls Among Elderly

Drones, smartphones and sensors could provide a lifeline to the world's growing elderly population at risk of falls, helping to cut global hospital costs.

Show Full Article


A new system has been designed by a team of researchers from Iraq and the University of South Australia to remotely monitor elderly people, detecting abnormalities in their heart rate and temperature which can lead to falls, and provide urgent first aid via a drone if a fall occurs.

UniSA Adjunct Senior Lecturer Dr Ali Al-Naji and Professor Javaan Chahl are working with Dr Sadik Kamel Gharghan and Saif Saad Fakhrulddin from Baghdad's Middle Technical University to develop an advanced fall detection and first aid system for the elderly.

In a new paper published in Sensors, the researchers describe how a wearable device can monitor vital signs using a wireless sensor attached to the upper arm and send a message to an emergency call centre if physiological abnormalities or a fall are detected. "When a case is critical, first aid supplies can be delivered to the patient via a drone, up to 105 seconds faster than an ambulance," according to Prof Chahl. "The system not only correctly measures heart rate and falls with 99 per cent accuracy, but also identifies the elderly person's location and delivers first aid much faster." "We have also designed an advanced smartphone-based program that uses an intelligent autopilot, containing a destination waypoint for planning the path of a drone," says Dr Gharghan.

The fall detection device consists of a microcontroller, two bio-sensors, a GPS module to track the location and a GSM module to send a notification to the smartphones of caregivers. The second part includes a first aid package, a smartphone and a drone to deliver the package.

It is estimated that around 30 per cent of adults over the age of 65 experience at least one fall a year, in many cases fracturing a hip, or sustaining head injuries.

The annual global cost of fall-related acute care for older people has risen dramatically in recent years as the world's population ages. In Australia, the annual cost exceeds $600 million, and this figure blows out to billions of dollars each year in the United States and other parts of the world.

The most recent figures show that falls account for 40 per cent of injury-related deaths and one per cent of total deaths in people aged over 65 years.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Recurrent Fall and Death Within 6 Months After a Fall Among Elderly

More than half of elderly patients (age 65 and older) who visited an emergency department because of injuries sustained in a fall suffered adverse events including additional falls, hospitalization

Lung Lining Fluid Key to Elderly Susceptibility to Tuberculosis Disease: Study

Fluid in the lining of the lungs was found to play a key role in the elderly's susceptibility to infection with the bacterium Mtb.

Majority of the Elderly Patients With Severe Dementia Remain at Home

New study examined the characteristics of older adults with moderately severe dementia regarding their nursing facilities and residential care.

HIV-Positive Elderly Cancer Patients Have Poor Outcomes Despite Treatment

New study investigates disparity in cancer-related mortality among patients aged above 65 with and without HIV.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

More News on:

Diseases Related to Old Age 

What's New on Medindia

World Organ Donation Day - Pledge Your Organs and Save Lives

Importance of Doing Yoga

Blood Test can Detect Antibody Mediated Kidney Rejection in Transplant Recipients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive