medindia

HIV-Positive Elderly Cancer Patients Have Poor Outcomes Despite Treatment

by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 2, 2019 at 4:40 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

HIV-positive cancer patients who are above 65 years, especially those with prostate and breast cancers, have worse outcomes compared to cancer patients who do not have HIV in the same age group .
HIV-Positive Elderly Cancer Patients Have Poor Outcomes Despite Treatment
HIV-Positive Elderly Cancer Patients Have Poor Outcomes Despite Treatment

A Moffitt Cancer Center researcher, in collaboration with investigators at the National Cancer Institute, Duke University, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, took a closer look at the disparity, factoring in whether or not cancer treatment had an impact on outcomes among this patient population. Their findings were published in JAMA Oncology.

Show Full Article


"Previous studies have shown that HIV-infected cancer patients are more likely to die from their cancer than HIV-uninfected cancer patients. However, those studies have not been able to take into account detailed information on the treatments patients may have received, , including the exact type or timing of treatment," said Anna E. Coghill, Ph.D, M.P.H., assistant member of the Cancer Epidemiology Department at Moffitt.

Using the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Medicare-linked data, the researchers evaluated 288 HIV-infected and 307,980 HIV-uninfected patients, ages 65 years or older, who were diagnosed with non-advanced colorectal, lung, prostate or breast cancer and received stage-appropriate cancer treatment during the year after their cancer diagnosis.

Results showed that cancer-specific mortality was higher in HIV-infected cancer patients compared with their HIV-uninfected counterparts in breast and prostate cancers. Furthermore, they found that HIV-infected women were nearly twice as likely to experience disease relapse or death after successfully completing initial cancer therapy.

"As the HIV population continues to age, the association of HIV infection with poor breast and prostate cancer outcomes will become more important, especially because prostate cancer is projected to become the most common malignancy in the HIV population by 2020," said Coghill. "It is why we are stressing the need for more research on clinical strategies to improve outcomes for HIV-infected cancer patients."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Diseases Related to Old Age Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Regular Jogging Exercises can Prevent Weight Gain Even in Those with 'Obesity Genes'

Psoriasis Therapy can Reduce Coronary Inflammation

World Breastfeeding Week - Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive