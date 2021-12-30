About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Wear This Ring to Monitor Health and Fitness

by Hannah Joy on December 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM
Wear This Ring to Monitor Health and Fitness

Novel ring invented can monitor health, measure health data and, can even detect chronic diseases in the future.

Healthtech company Movano will showcase a wearable in the form of a ring at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

The Movano ring will measure basic metrics, including heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen levels, steps, and calories burned.

After reading the data, the ring will "take a more proactive approach to mitigating the risks of chronic disease", reports The Verge.

The wearable, which still needs the US FDA clearance, can predict and reveal, via its smartphone app, how your exercise habits impact your sleeping patterns, and more.

There is already one such ring called the Oura Ring, along with Whoop and Fitbit, that scan sleep and recovery data.

However, Movano says it wants its insights to be more actionable than other available products.



Source: IANS
