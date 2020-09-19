by Iswarya on  September 19, 2020 at 1:43 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Using Wearable Device to Measure Resident Wellness, Prevent Burnout: Study
New study is examining whether a wearable device can measure wellness and predict burnout among resident physicians. The researchers at Penn State College of Medicine are conducting the study. The clinical trial results could be used to provide targeted interventions for depression and burnout in graduate medical education.

Training to become a doctor can be quite stressful, and that interventions are essential to address the growing rates of depression and burnout in residents and other medical professionals, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, states Dr. Alexander Hajduczok, a third-year internal medicine and principal investigator for the study.

"Prior studies have reported that depression and burnout in residents can raise medical errors and worsen patient outcomes," says Hajduczok. "We hope that the information we collect from the study could help us recognize stress triggers and develop interventions to aid residents to cope with those challenges."


The study recruited 38 internal medicine residents, and the participants were given a device to wear manufactured by WHOOP for one year. The device will measure their heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep, and other physiologic data. The research team will compare the data collected by the device to subjective assessments of wellness and burnout received in weekly surveys to detect if physiologic trends in the data align with how residents report they feel. If signs of stress are indicated during the study in the residents' results, appropriate health care means will be implemented.

Researchers will especially evaluate heart rate variability (HRV), the fluctuation in the time intervals between adjacent heartbeats.

Hajduczok believes that the results from the study will lead to an improved understanding of the most challenging and stressful parts of residency so that actions to prevent depression and burnout can be taken.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips
Follow these quick and easy health tips to stay active and healthy all through your life.
READ MORE
Walking Along Blue Spaces Benefits Mental Health
Short, frequent walks near bodies of water such as beaches or lakes help improve your mental health and overall well-being. Walking on the beach also helps in improving your mood and vitality.
READ MORE
Diet Linked with Mental Health - New Evidence
Does diet affect your mental health? Yes, it does says a new expert review. The effects of diet on mental health are real, but we need more studies on the long-term effects of everyday diets.
READ MORE
Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems
Dog love: Spending more time with pet dogs during early life can prevent mental health problems such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in later life.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Neck Cracking