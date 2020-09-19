by Poojitha Shekar on  September 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

US CDC Updates Guidelines on COVID-19 Testing For Asymptomatic People
Guidelines for testing people who do not show symptoms of the novel corona virus have been updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, these guidelines further reinforce the need to test asymptomatic persons, including close contacts of a person with documented SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, it is important that contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested.


It is a change from the CDC guidance released last month which said testing might not be necessary for people without symptoms.

On August 24, the CDC changed Covid-19 testing guidelines on its website, no longer recommending testing for most people without symptoms.

According to a report of The New York Times earlier this week, the recommendation published in August was not written by CDC scientists and was posted to the agency's website despite their serious objections.

According to the CDC website, viral tests are recommended to diagnose acute infection of both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, to guide the contact tracing, treatment options, and isolation requirements.

Updated Guidelines: Even if people do not have any symptoms, they still need a test if they have been in close contact -- such as within 6 feet -- of a person with corona virus infection for at least 15 minutes.

In areas where there are a small number of new cases and limited spread, your public health department may request a small number of asymptomatic 'healthy people' to be tested.

If there is significant spread of the virus in the community, public health department may request significant numbers of asymptomatic "healthy people" to be tested in order to help stop the spread of the virus.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake