by Hannah Joy on  July 7, 2020 at 2:57 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights :
  • Blue spaces are an environment favourable to mental health
  • Walking along blue spaces such as beaches or lakes improves your mental health
  • However, there was no positive effect of blue spaces on cardiovascular outcomes

Walking Along Blue Spaces Benefits Mental Health
Short, frequent walks in blue spaces, such as beaches, lakes, rivers or fountains can have a positive effect on people's well-being and mood, reveals a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.

The study, conducted within the BlueHealth project and published in Environmental Research, used data on 59 adults. Over the course of one week, participants spent 20 minutes each day walking in a blue space. In a different week, they spent 20 minutes each day walking in an urban environment. During yet another week, they spent the same amount of time resting indoors.

The blue space route was along a beach in Barcelona, while the urban route was along city streets. Before, during and after each activity, researchers measured the participants' blood pressure and heart rate and used questionnaires to assess their well-being and mood.


"We saw a significant improvement in the participants' well-being and mood immediately after they went for a walk in the blue space, compared with walking in an urban environment or resting," commented Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, Director of the Urban Planning, Environment and Health Initiative at ISGlobal and coordinator of the study. Specifically, after taking a short walk on the beach in Barcelona, participants reported improvements in their mood, vitality and mental health.

The authors did not identify any cardiovascular health benefits, although they believe this may be due to the design of the study.

"We assessed the immediate effects of taking a short walk along a blue space," commented ISGlobal researcher Cristina Vert, lead author of the study. "Continuous, long-lasting exposure to these spaces might have positive effects on cardiovascular health that we were not able to observe in this study."

Importance of the Environment on Health

"Our results show that the psychological benefits of physical activity vary according to the type of environment where it is carried out, and that blue spaces are better than urban spaces in this regard," commented Vert.

Numerous ISGlobal studies have identified health benefits associated with green spaces, including lower risk of obesity, better attention capacities in children and slower physical decline in older adults.

The new study provides evidence showing that blue spaces are an environment favourable to mental health.

"According to the United Nations, 55% of the global population now lives in cities," explained Nieuwenhuijsen. "It is crucial to identify and enhance elements that improve our health--such as blue spaces--so that we can create healthier, more sustainable and more liveable cities."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Living Close to the Sea can Boost Your Mental Health
Is living near the sea good for you? Yes, coastal living or living near seaside can improve mental health and wellbeing, thereby cutting down the risk of depression and anxiety.
READ MORE
Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems
Dog love: Spending more time with pet dogs during early life can prevent mental health problems such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in later life.
READ MORE
World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention
World Mental Health Day is observed on 10th October every year. It aims to create awareness about mental disorders and the importance of seeking medical help. The 2019 theme focuses on 'Suicide Prevention.'
READ MORE
Closer You Are to Green Space, Better is Your Mental Health
Closer you are to urban green space, greater is your happiness, sense of worth, and life satisfaction. Individuals feel positive emotions when exposed to natural environments.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Walking As An Exercise
People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.
READ MORE
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss
A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit.
READ MORE
Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?
Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more about its benefits for your body.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Holistic Management for DepressionBody Types and Befitting WorkoutsWalking for Fitness and Weight LossWalking As An ExerciseWho Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?