COVID-19 Infects Kidneys, Reveals Study

Advertisement

Researchers from the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen, Germany, and the Radboud University Medical Center in The Netherlands, investigated the kidney tissue of COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit.The findings, published in the journalshowed scarring of the tissue compared to ICU patients with a non-COVID-19 lung infection and a control group.Next, to explore the cause of the kidney damage and understand whether it is a direct effect of the virus, independent of systemic inflammation, the team cultured mini kidneys in the lab, called organoids. The kidney organoids are developed from stem cells and contain many different kidney cells, except immune cells.The researchers found, in line with the COVID-19 patient tissues, scarring of the kidney organoids and accompanying signals that contribute to the scarring process."The infected kidney organoids show that the virus directly causes cell damage, independent of the immune system. With this work, we found a piece of the puzzle showing the deleterious effects the virus can have in the body," said researcher Jitske Jansen from Radboud."Our work shows kidney scarring in COVID-19 patients, which provides an explanation why the virus might cause kidney functional decline as demonstrated in other studies," added Katharina Reimer from the RWTH.A previous study led by the University of Washington School of Medicine had shown that the COVID virus can directly invade human kidney cells, specifically the proximal tubules, which are major gatekeepers in the organs' waste-filtering function.Source: IANS