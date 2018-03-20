On the occasion of World Head Injury Awareness Day, which is observed on March 20 every year, Brain Spine Hospitals and Golden Hour are running a city-wide campaign to create awareness about head injuries.

Ways to Prevent Road Accidents: World Head Injury Awareness Day 2018

‘World Head Injury Awareness Day campaign aims to spread information to every individual to not only prevent head injuries, but also to respond to them effectively.’

Karnataka ranks third in the country for the number of road accidents, with Bengaluru accounting for two deaths every single day and about 700-800 deaths every year.India is among the world's riskiest countries for road users, as the death rate of about 30 per 100,000 population, according to a report published by World Health Organization (WHO).Dr NK Venkataramana says: "Adherence to simple safety practices like wearing helmets and seatbelts and not using mobile phones while driving could bring down casualty rates dramatically. Drunken driving is again something that could be easily put down."Also, more attention is required for the quality of road infrastructure: road surfacing, architecture and alignment, traffic management systems and policing. Finally, road bumps are a major menace, causing certain incidents of head injury.In Bangalore, after an accident, it takes a patient with head injury 4.6 hours to reach a hospital.Medical science repeatedly proves that accident-related death rates can be more than halved with the Right care at the Right time by the Right people.The right response starts with the immediate administration of first- aid right at the accident spot like expert handling and shifting of the victim to an ambulance equipped with life-saving gear and medicines, monitoring and administration of emergency care along the way and finally admission to a facility specially provided for emergency care.Following the above process can increase the survival rates and decrease the chances of complications, the complexity and cost of treatment and the length of stay at hospitals.The aim of this campaign is to disseminate information that can help every individual to not only prevent head injuries but also respond to them effectively.Source: Medindia