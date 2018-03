World Head Injury Awareness

What is Head Injury?

‘World Head Injury Awareness Day 2018 aims to create awareness about traumatic brain injury and let people know that they are not alone.’

Types of Head Injury

Scalp wounds

Skull fractures

Concussion (the most common type of traumatic head injury)

Causes of Head Injury

Traffic accidents

Household accidents

Outdoor injuries

Physical assault

Falls



Symptoms of Head Injury

Superficial scalp wounds

Swelling and bruising (indicative of fractures)

Swollen eyes with eyelids shut

Nasal bleeding and discharge

Bleeding or discharge from the ears

Stiff neck

Slurring of speech

Blurry eyes and loss of consciousness

Diagnoses of Head Injury

Treatment of Head Injury

Prevention of Head Injury

Always wear a seatbelt in a four-wheeler

Wear a helmet when on a two-wheeler

Use an appropriate child safety seat

Do not drink and drive

Use a helmet in contact sports like football, baseball, horse riding and skiing

Watch your step while walking or running

Avoid slippery floor areas whether at home or outside

Facts about Brain Injury

For every 7 minutes, someone dies of a brain injury.

Over 12 million Americans were found to be living with an ABI.

Nearly, 5.3 million Americans live with a disability caused due to TBI.

5.3 million Americans live with a disability caused due to TBI. For every 23 seconds, someone in the U.S. sustains a TBI.

Men are 1.5 times more likely to sustain a TBI than women

TBI is highly seen among adolescents, young adults and people older than 75.

The campaign helps create an awareness campaign to educate the general public about traumatic head injuries and to let them know that they are not alone. Head injury is one of the most common causes of disability and death in adults, which could range from a mild bump and concussion to severe traumatic brain injury.Head injuries are sustained when there is an external trauma to the scalp, skull or brain. Head injuries can be closed (no skull fracture) or penetrated (skull fracture and following brain injury).An acquired brain injury (ABI) is not hereditary or congenital or degenerative or induced by birth trauma. But, occurs after birth.Brain injuries can be classified as traumatic and non-traumatic. They can also be classified as mild, moderate, or severe to indicate the severity of the injury.Traumatic brain injury (TBI), otherwise known as the intracranial injury can occur when an external force injures the brain.Non-traumatic brain injury occurs when an internal force such as an illness or condition within the body affects the brain.Head injuries can be:Head injuries can be severe and can cause bleeding in the brain tissue and the layers surrounding the brain (subarachnoid hemorrhage, subdural hematoma, and extradural hematoma).Head injuries may be caused by some reasons includingThe symptoms can be determined based on the severity of the head injury and brain damage. Symptoms can either be mild, moderate or severe. Some symptoms can be seen immediately following the brain injury, while others might take several days or weeks.The symptoms of head injuries include:The diagnosis is made possible by a physical examination and diagnostic testing. the diagnostic tests include:Trauma to the head causes neurological problems and requires further medical follow up.A head injury causes the brain to swell, which builds pressure inside the skull leading to brain damage.The treatment of head injury is individualized, depending on the extent of the damage and also the presence of other injuries.For severe head injury, the patient may require monitoring for increased intracranial pressure.The National Institute for Occupational Health, South Africa gives the following recommendations for the prevention of head injuries:Acquired head injuries are preventable, and a few careful steps can go a long way in preventing trauma and keeping people safe.Source: Medindia