- World
Head Injury Awareness Day is celebrated on 20th March every
year
- "Change
Your Mind" is the theme for the years 2018 to 2020
- On
this day, an awareness campaign helps educate the general public about
traumatic head injuries.
World Head Injury Awareness Day is
observed every year on 20th March.
The theme for 2018-2020
is "Change Your Mind
."
The campaign helps create an awareness
campaign to educate the general public about traumatic head injuries and to let
them know that they are not alone.
What is Head Injury?Head injury
is one of the most common causes of
disability and death in adults, which could range from a mild bump and
concussion to severe traumatic brain injury.
‘World Head Injury Awareness Day 2018 aims to create awareness about traumatic brain injury and let people know that they are not alone.’
Head injuries are sustained when there is
an external trauma to the scalp, skull or brain. Head injuries can be closed
(no skull fracture) or penetrated (skull fracture and following brain
injury).
Types of Head Injury
An acquired brain injury (ABI) is not
hereditary or congenital or degenerative or induced by birth trauma. But,
occurs after birth.
Brain injuries can be classified
as traumatic and non-traumatic. They can also be classified as mild, moderate,
or severe to indicate the severity of the injury.
Traumatic brain injury (TBI), otherwise
known as the intracranial injury can occur when an external force injures the
brain.
Non-traumatic brain injury occurs when an
internal force such as an illness or condition within the body affects the
brain.
Head injuries can be:
- Scalp
wounds
- Skull fractures
- Concussion
(the most common type of traumatic head injury)
Causes of Head Injury
Head injuries can be severe and can cause
bleeding in the brain tissue and the layers surrounding the brain (subarachnoid
hemorrhage, subdural hematoma, and extradural hematoma).
Head injuries may be caused by some
reasons including
- Traffic
accidents
- Household
accidents
- Outdoor
injuries
- Physical
assault
- Falls
Symptoms of Head Injury
The symptoms can be determined based on
the severity of the head injury and brain damage. Symptoms can either be mild, moderate or severe.
Some symptoms can be seen immediately following the brain injury, while others
might take several days or weeks.
The symptoms of head injuries include:
- Superficial
scalp wounds
- Swelling
and bruising (indicative of fractures)
- Swollen
eyes with eyelids shut
- Nasal
bleeding and discharge
- Bleeding
or discharge from the ears
- Stiff
neck
- Slurring
of speech
- Blurry
eyes and loss of consciousness
Diagnoses of Head Injury
The diagnosis is made possible by a
physical examination and diagnostic testing. the diagnostic tests include:
Trauma to the head causes neurological
problems and requires further medical follow up.
Treatment of Head Injury
A head injury causes the brain to swell,
which builds pressure inside the skull leading to brain damage.
The treatment of head injury is
individualized, depending on the extent of the damage and also the presence of
other injuries.
For severe head injury, the patient may
require monitoring for increased intracranial pressure.
Prevention of Head Injury
The National Institute for Occupational
Health, South Africa gives the following recommendations for the prevention of
head injuries:
- Always
wear a seatbelt in a four-wheeler
- Wear
a helmet when on a two-wheeler
- Use
an appropriate child safety seat
- Do
not drink and drive
- Use
a helmet in contact sports like football, baseball, horse riding and
skiing
- Watch
your step while walking or running
- Avoid
slippery floor areas whether at home or outside
Facts about Brain Injury
- For
every 7 minutes, someone dies of a brain injury.
- Over
12 million Americans were found to be living with an ABI.
- Nearly,
5.3 million Americans live with a disability caused due to TBI.
- For
every 23 seconds, someone in the U.S. sustains a TBI.
- Men
are 1.5 times more likely to sustain a TBI than women
- TBI
is highly seen among adolescents, young adults and people older than 75.
Acquired head injuries are preventable,
and a few careful steps can go a long way in preventing trauma and keeping
people safe.
References:
Source: Medindia