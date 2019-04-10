medindia

Watch Out: Drinking Too Many Sugary Drinks May Up Type 2 Diabetes Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 4, 2019 at 12:02 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gulping down too many sugary drinks such as soft drinks, soda, and fizzy drinks can put you at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Diabetes Care.
Watch Out: Drinking Too Many Sugary Drinks May Up Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Watch Out: Drinking Too Many Sugary Drinks May Up Type 2 Diabetes Risk

People who increase their consumption of sugary beverages--whether they contain added or naturally occurring sugar--may face moderately higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new study from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Drinking more sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), like soft drinks, as well as 100% fruit juices, were associated with higher type 2 diabetes risk.

Show Full Article


The study also found that drinking more artificially sweetened beverages (ASBs) in place of sugary beverages did not appear to lessen diabetes risk. However, diabetes risk decreased when one daily serving of any type of sugary beverage was replaced with water, coffee, or tea. It is the first study to look at whether long-term changes in SSB and ASB consumption are linked with type 2 diabetes risk.

"The study provides further evidence demonstrating the health benefits associated with decreasing sugary beverage consumption and replacing these drinks with healthier alternatives like water, coffee, or tea," said lead author Jean-Philippe Drouin-Chartier, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Nutrition.

The study looked at 22-26 years' worth of data from more than 192,000 men and women participating in three long-term studies--the Nurses' Health Study, the Nurses' Health Study II, and the Health Professionals' Follow-up Study. Researchers calculated changes in participants' sugary beverage consumption over time from their responses to food frequency questionnaires administered every four years.

After adjusting for variables such as body mass index, other dietary changes, and lifestyle habits, the researchers found that increasing total sugary beverage intake--including both SSBs and 100% fruit juice--by more than 4 ounces per day over a four-year period was associated with 16% higher diabetes risk in the following four years.

Increasing consumption of ASBs by more than 4 ounces per day over four years was linked with 18% higher diabetes risk, but the authors said the findings regarding ASBs should be interpreted with caution due to the possibility of reverse causation (individuals already at high risk for diabetes may switch from sugary beverages to diet drinks) and surveillance bias (high-risk individuals are more likely to be screened for diabetes and thus diagnosed more rapidly).

The study also found that replacing one daily serving of a sugary beverage with water, coffee, or tea--but not with an ASB--was linked with a 2-10% lower risk of diabetes.

"The study results are in line with current recommendations to replace sugary beverages with noncaloric beverages free of artificial sweeteners. Although fruit juices contain some nutrients, their consumption should be moderated," said Frank Hu, Fredrick J. Stare professor of nutrition and epidemiology and senior author of the study.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent kidney stones, regulate body temperature, and control cholesterol. The required water intake for adult men and women is 3.7 and 2.7 liters per day.

Too Much Sugar is Bad for Your Mood

Sugar can make you feel sad. A new study suggests that consuming too much sugar or sugary drinks can affect your mood and make you less alert and more tired.

Watch Out: Drinking Too Many Soft Drinks May Up Death Risk

Even drinking two glasses of sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened soft drinks per day may increase the risk of death from all causes. So, say 'no' to unhealthy sugary and fizzy drinks to live longer.

Sugary Drinks May Up Cancer Risk

Sugary drinks may be linked to increased risk of cancer. Consumption of excess sugary drinks can elevate the overall risk of cancer, as well as breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietOtitis MediaDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseStress Relief Through Alternative Medicine

What's New on Medindia

Food Insecurity Linked to Higher Risk of Asthma, Diabetes and Hypertension

Prostate Specific Antigen

Chair Yoga Reduces Risk of Falls in Older Adults
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive