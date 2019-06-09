Watch Out: Drinking Too Many Soft Drinks May Up Death Risk

Daily intake of sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened soft drinks may increase death risk and shorten your life expectancy. However, limiting these beverages with added sugar can add more years to your life.

Increased consumption of sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened soft drinks is associated with an increased risk of death. This is the main conclusion reached by a study based on 16-year follow-up of about 452,000 participants, male and female, from 10 European countries.



‘Just drinking two or more glasses of sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened soft drinks per day may increase the risk of death from all causes. So, say 'no' to unhealthy sugary and fizzy drinks to live longer.’

Drinking two or more glasses a day (compared to less than one glass per month) of sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened soft drinks has been associated with an increased risk of death from all causes.



Additionally, positive associations between artificially sweetened soft drinks and deaths due to circulatory diseases and between sugar-sweetened soft drinks and deaths from digestive diseases were also found. On the other hand, no association was observed between soft drink consumption and cancer mortality.



These are the main results of the data analysis of the EPIC study (European Proactive Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition) corresponding to a 16-year follow-up during which 41,693 deaths occurred. Soft drink consumption rate was collected through diet questionnaires during the 1992-2000 period.



The study includes participants from Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Spain. In Spain, the EPIC study includes participants from Asturias, Guipúzcoa, Navarra, Murcia and Granada, under the coordination of the Catalan Institute of Oncology.



The authors of the study suggest that the findings support public health campaigns aimed at limiting the consumption of soft drinks.



