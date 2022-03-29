Viruses With Potential to Treat Prostate Cancer

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health and Rochester Institute of Technology have explored vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) potential for treating prostate cancer.
Associate Professor Maureen Ferran from the Thomas H. Gosnell School of Life Sciences secured a three-year, $451,718 Research Enhancement Award (R15) grant from the NIH to investigate prostate cancer cells' susceptibility to the virus.
Many human cancer cells can be destroyed by VSV because they lack an antiviral response, but some are resistant to the virus. Using experimentation and computer modeling, Ferran, her team of undergraduate researchers from RIT, and co-PI Matthew Morris, a research scientist at Rochester General Hospital, aim to better understand the balance between a host's ability to activate an antiviral response and VSV's ability to evade these defenses in cancer cells.
The team is in the data accumulation phase. Morris will take the data collected and use algorithms to try to predict the pathways VSV might be impacting. Ferran said that six undergraduate students from RIT's biotechnology and molecular bioscience, biomedical sciences, and biology programs will be heavily involved in the research. She said the project will give the College of Science and College of Health Sciences and Technology students important exposure to hands-on research often reserved for graduate students at other universities, and that experiences like these help propel students to top graduate programs or prime jobs in research labs.
Source: Eurekalert