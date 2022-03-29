About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Viruses With Potential to Treat Prostate Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on March 29, 2022 at 11:37 PM
Viruses With Potential to Treat Prostate Cancer

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health and Rochester Institute of Technology have explored vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) potential for treating prostate cancer.

Associate Professor Maureen Ferran from the Thomas H. Gosnell School of Life Sciences secured a three-year, $451,718 Research Enhancement Award (R15) grant from the NIH to investigate prostate cancer cells' susceptibility to the virus.

Many human cancer cells can be destroyed by VSV because they lack an antiviral response, but some are resistant to the virus. Using experimentation and computer modeling, Ferran, her team of undergraduate researchers from RIT, and co-PI Matthew Morris, a research scientist at Rochester General Hospital, aim to better understand the balance between a host's ability to activate an antiviral response and VSV's ability to evade these defenses in cancer cells.

"It turns out the majority of human cancers lack key parts of the early immune response, so they're sitting ducks for viral infection," said Ferran. "The hope is that if you have a tumor, the virus infects the tumor and destroys the cancer cells, but when it tries to replicate in the healthy surrounding tissue, the immune response is present and blocks the virus."
The team is in the data accumulation phase. Morris will take the data collected and use algorithms to try to predict the pathways VSV might be impacting. Ferran said that six undergraduate students from RIT's biotechnology and molecular bioscience, biomedical sciences, and biology programs will be heavily involved in the research. She said the project will give the College of Science and College of Health Sciences and Technology students important exposure to hands-on research often reserved for graduate students at other universities, and that experiences like these help propel students to top graduate programs or prime jobs in research labs.

Source: Eurekalert
Does Fathers' Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
