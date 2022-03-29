Viruses With Potential to Treat Prostate Cancer

Advertisement

"It turns out the majority of human cancers lack key parts of the early immune response, so they're sitting ducks for viral infection," said Ferran. "The hope is that if you have a tumor, the virus infects the tumor and destroys the cancer cells, but when it tries to replicate in the healthy surrounding tissue, the immune response is present and blocks the virus."The team is in the data accumulation phase. Morris will take the data collected and use algorithms to try to predict the pathways VSV might be impacting. Ferran said that six undergraduate students from RIT's biotechnology and molecular bioscience, biomedical sciences, and biology programs will be heavily involved in the research. She said the project will give the College of Science and College of Health Sciences and Technology students important exposure to hands-on research often reserved for graduate students at other universities, and that experiences like these help propel students to top graduate programs or prime jobs in research labs.Source: Eurekalert