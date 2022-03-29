Early Life Adversity Linked to Mental Illness

Advertisement

Brain development is governed by both genetics and early life experiences. Several mental illnesses, characterized by aberrant reactions to stress, often arise after ELA but its effect on stress-related brain circuit maturation was unclear. In the study, led by UCI Postdoctoral Fellow Jessica Bolton, who is now an Assistant Professor at Georgia State University, transgenic mice of both sexes were housed in temperature-controlled, quiet, uncrowded conditions on a schedule of 12 hours of light and 12 hours of dark, with free access to food and water. The control dams were place in cages with standard amounts of corn husk bedding and nesting material. The ELA dams received only one-half nestlet and reduced bedding materials.Researchers found that ELA increased functional excitatory synapses onto stress-sensitive hypothalamic corticotropin-releasing hormone-(CRH) expressing neurons, resulting from disrupted developmental synapse pruning by adjacent microglia in the mouse pups. These neuroimmune interactions during development thus made the CRH cells, and they mice, more vulnerability to stress."Our discoveries reveal that ELA leads to reduced microglial process dynamics during a sensitive period. We know this is a direct effect of ELA, because we artificially activated microglia in stressed neonatal mice, which prevented the synapse excess and the abnormal responses to stress during adulthood," Baram said. "The next steps are to identify if the molecules that lead to microglial dysfunction can be used to prevent their malfunction and the resulting vulnerability to stress. This may be translatable to people."This work was supported by National Institutes of Health grants K99 MH120327, P50 MH096889, R01 MH73136, R01 NS14609, and R01 AI121945; the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation NARSAD Young Investigator Grant; and the Hewitt Foundation for Biomedical Research.Source: Eurekalert