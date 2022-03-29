Early Life Adversity Linked to Mental Illness

In people exposed to early life adversity (ELA), the poor function of microglia (brain's immune cells) promotes aberrant responses to stress in adulthood that may be associated with mental illness. The findings of the study were carried by researchers at the University of California, Irvine.
The study, titled "Early-stress induced impairment of microglial pruning of excitatory synapses on immature CRH-expressing neurons provokes aberrant adult stress responses," was published online today in Cell Reports.
"Much of neuroscience and study of brain diseases has focused on the brain's neurons. This study highlights that in addition to neurons, other brain cells, and especially immune cells, play crucial roles in brain health and disease," said Tallie Z. Baram, distinguished professor in the Departments of Anatomy & Neurobiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, and Physiology & Biophysics at the UCI School of Medicine. "Neuroimmune interactions are a novel, important avenue to understanding and treating several brain disorders and mental illness and have been linked by other UCI researchers to Alzheimer's disease."
Researchers found that ELA increased functional excitatory synapses onto stress-sensitive hypothalamic corticotropin-releasing hormone-(CRH) expressing neurons, resulting from disrupted developmental synapse pruning by adjacent microglia in the mouse pups. These neuroimmune interactions during development thus made the CRH cells, and they mice, more vulnerability to stress.
"Our discoveries reveal that ELA leads to reduced microglial process dynamics during a sensitive period. We know this is a direct effect of ELA, because we artificially activated microglia in stressed neonatal mice, which prevented the synapse excess and the abnormal responses to stress during adulthood," Baram said. "The next steps are to identify if the molecules that lead to microglial dysfunction can be used to prevent their malfunction and the resulting vulnerability to stress. This may be translatable to people."
This work was supported by National Institutes of Health grants K99 MH120327, P50 MH096889, R01 MH73136, R01 NS14609, and R01 AI121945; the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation NARSAD Young Investigator Grant; and the Hewitt Foundation for Biomedical Research.
Source: Eurekalert