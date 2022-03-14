Past Mental Illness History Induces Future Conditions

Advertisement

They used provincial health databases to analyze data from more than five million Ontario residents aged 40 to 85 years.Over 14 years,They explored the link between these conditions in both directions, including investigating how the experience of previous stroke related to future risk of dementia and vice versa.In almost all cases, researchers found that the rate of developing a second condition increased. For example, individuals with prior Parkinson's disease had four times the rate of developing dementia, while those with prior stroke had more than double the rate of developing dementia.They also showed that. For example, comparing men and women who experienced an earlier stroke, women were more likely than their male counterparts to develop dementia later.Researchers hope their work can inform not just the care that individuals with these conditions receive directly, but also the planning of the health system as a whole.This provides information for those designing medical, educational programs to ensure healthcare providers are informed of and equipped to address these common comorbidities.Source: Medindia