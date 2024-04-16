About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Physical Activity Lowers Cardiovascular Risk by Modulating Brain Stress Signals

by Preethi Balasubramanian on Apr 16 2024 3:38 PM

Physical Activity Lowers Cardiovascular Risk by Modulating Brain Stress Signals
Recent research suggests that engaging in physical activity decreases the risk of cardiovascular disease by diminishing stress-related signaling in the brain (1 Trusted Source
Physical activity reduces stress-related brain activity to lower cardiovascular disease risk

Go to source).
The study, led by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that individuals with stress-related conditions like depression derived significant cardiovascular advantages from being physically active.

Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
Exercise and physical activity improve mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, stress, and other mental health conditions. Exercise helps reduce the risk of blood pressure, diabetes.
To investigate the reasons behind the psychological and cardiovascular benefits of physical activity, Dr. Ahmed Tawakol, a cardiologist and researcher at the Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, along with his colleagues, examined the medical records and data from 50,359 individuals in the Mass General Brigham Biobank who had filled out a physical activity questionnaire.

A subset of 774 participants also underwent brain imaging tests and measurements of stress-related brain activity.

Over a median follow-up of 10 years, 12.9% of participants developed cardiovascular disease. Participants who met physical activity recommendations had a 23% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared with those not meeting these recommendations.

Yoga for Stress
Yoga for Stress
Tap into the powers of mind–body therapy called yoga and find out how you can use yoga for effective stress management.
Individuals with higher levels of physical activity also tended to have lower stress-related brain activity. Notably, reductions in stress-associated brain activity were driven by gains in function in the prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain involved in executive function (i.e., decision making, impulse control) and is known to restrain stress centers of the brain. Analyses accounted for other lifestyle variables and risk factors for coronary disease.

Moreover, reductions in stress-related brain signaling partially accounted for physical activity’s cardiovascular benefit.

Advertisement
Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress
Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress
Stress is a part of everyone''s routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and mind. Choosing a hobby may help you relax and improve your mental health.
As an extension of this finding, the researchers found in a cohort of 50,359 participants that the cardiovascular benefit of exercise was substantially greater among participants who would be expected to have higher stress-related brain activity, such as those with pre-existing depression.

“Physical activity was roughly twice as effective in lowering cardiovascular disease risk among those with depression. Effects on the brain’s stress-related activity may explain this novel observation,” says Tawakol, who is the senior author of the study.

Advertisement
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
“Prospective studies are needed to identify potential mediators and to prove causality. In the meantime, clinicians could convey to patients that physical activity may have important brain effects, which may impart greater cardiovascular benefits among individuals with stress-related syndromes such as depression.”

Reference:
  1. Physical activity reduces stress-related brain activity to lower cardiovascular disease risk - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1040861)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement