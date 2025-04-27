Victory Over Virus: Uganda Ends Ebola Battle

WHO says Ebola outbreak is over in Uganda, but continued vigilance and monitoring are essential.



No New Ebola Cases for 42 Days in Uganda

Uganda declares end of Ebola outbreak - (https://www.afro.who.int/countries/uganda/news/uganda-declares-end-ebola-outbreak)

less than three months after the virus was detected in the capital city, Kampala. The announcement came after the country completed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) mandatory 42-day countdown without recording any new confirmed cases. ( )Uganda's Minister of Health, Ruth Aceng, made the announcement at a ceremony held at Busamagga Primary School Playground in Mbale, one of the districts impacted by the outbreak."Having completed two full incubation cycles — that is, 42 days — since the last confirmed case was discharged, and with no new cases recorded amid ongoing surveillance, I now officially declare the current Sudan Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda to be over," Aceng stated. "Uganda is now free of active Ebola transmission."The outbreak was first declared on January 30, following the death of a 32-year-old nurse at Mulago National Referral Hospital. Throughout the outbreak, Uganda reported 14 cases (12 confirmed through laboratory testing and two probable), with four deaths (two confirmed, two probable). Health authorities successfully tracked and monitored 534 contacts, ensuring strict surveillance measures across affected areas. Ten individuals recovered from the infection.In a statement, Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, praised Uganda’s swift and coordinated response. "This outbreak challenged us in new ways, spanning both urban and rural communities and unfolding amid global funding constraints," he noted. "Uganda’s experience and leadership in managing public health emergencies were critical to the effective containment of the virus."The Ebola Sudan Virus Disease (SVD) is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus, one of six identified species of the virus. First detected in Sudan in 1976, SVD is known for causing outbreaks with high mortality rates, although typically lower than those associated with the Zaire strain.The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected individuals or animals.Unlike the Zaire strain, there are currently no licensed vaccines or treatments specifically for SVD, though early supportive care such as rehydration and symptom management can significantly improve survival rates. Ongoing research and vaccine trials are underway to better prepare for and control future outbreaks.The outbreak was caused by the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus, one of six known species. Unlike the Zaire strain, which has licensed vaccines and treatments, there are currently no approved vaccines or therapies for the Sudan subtype. However, early supportive care has proven essential in reducing mortality rates.Despite the absence of licensed vaccines, Uganda swiftly initiated the first-ever randomized clinical trial for Sudan Ebola vaccines using a ring vaccination approach. Within four days of the outbreak declaration, WHO supplied 2,160 doses of a trial vaccine to support the country’s response efforts."Uganda’s leadership and resilience were crucial in containing this outbreak," said Kasonde Mwinga, WHO Representative in Uganda. "The WHO has been proud to support the Ministry of Health from day one — deploying experts, providing supplies, and ensuring rapid investigation of every suspected case. The Ugandan people have shown extraordinary resolve."The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with WHO and international partners, will continue to invest in survivor care, long-term surveillance, and preparedness activities to safeguard against future outbreaks.This marks Uganda's eighth experience with Ebola and further cements the country’s reputation as a leader in outbreak response within the region.Source-Medindia