World Bank Applauds India: Welfare Schemes and Reforms Slash Poverty Levels

World Bank highlights women's job growth and major drop in multidimensional poverty in India.

The Pillars of India's Poverty Reduction Success



‘Huge win for #India! A remarkable 171 million people lifted out of extreme #poverty. A major leap towards inclusive growth!’

Advertisements

India’s Triumph in Combating Poverty - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2124545)

reducing poverty rates through a combination of targeted welfare initiatives and economic reforms, according to the World Bank’s latest Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief. ( )The report highlighted that India successfully lifted 171 million people out of extreme poverty, marking a major milestone in its journey toward inclusive growth. The World Bank praised India's efforts, stating that the country’s strategic focus on enhancing access to essential services, implementing welfare programs, and undertaking structural economic reforms has driven this substantial reduction.A key takeaway from the report was the significant drop in extreme poverty levels across both rural and urban areas. In rural regions, extreme poverty decreased from 18.4% in 2011-12 to 2.8% by 2022-23. Urban areas experienced a similar trend, with poverty levels falling from 10.7% to 1.1% during the same period. The rural-urban poverty gap, once a major concern, has notably narrowed from 7.7 percentage points to 1.7 percentage points, reflecting an impressive annual reduction rate of 16%.Beyond extreme poverty,while urban poverty dropped from 43.5% to 17.2%. The difference between rural and urban poverty rates contracted from 25 percentage points to 15, indicating steady and balanced progress across diverse demographics.The report further underlined the critical role played by India's five most populous states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh — in driving national poverty reduction. In 2011-12, these states accounted for 65% of the country's extreme poor. By 2022-23, they contributed to two-thirds of the nationwide decrease in extreme poverty, demonstrating the impact of concentrated efforts in high-need regions.These improvements point to a broader upliftment in living standards and access to opportunities for millions across the country.The World Bank’s Poverty and Equity Briefs, published twice annually during the Spring and Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, provide a snapshot of poverty, shared prosperity, and inequality trends in over 100 developing nations. India’s achievements, as captured in the latest brief, reaffirm the importance of sustained, inclusive policies in tackling global poverty.Source-Medindia