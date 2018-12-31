medindia
Addressing Pregnancy Related Concerns During Ebola Outbreaks
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Addressing Pregnancy Related Concerns During Ebola Outbreaks

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 31, 2018 at 5:05 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Ebola virus disease (EVD) caused by the Ebola virus is a potentially life-threatening infection and there have been several outbreaks, the largest recorded one that occurred in West Africa between 2014-16 resulting in over 28,000 cases and 11,000 deaths
  • Current knowledge on Ebola virus disease has led to better understanding of managing individual cases, diagnosis and infection control in hospitals, the role of vaccinations as well as psychosocial care. However, knowledge about Ebola in pregnancy still remains painfully low
  • More studies that include pregnant women are needed to gain a better understanding on how Ebola affects pregnancy so that more effective control measures to prevent and control Ebola in the pregnant woman and her baby can be evolved in future
Ebola virus disease has been a major threat to public health with numerous outbreaks since it was first discovered in 1976 in Central Africa resulting in many deaths to date. In fact, the most recent Ebola virus outbreak has been reported on August 1, 2018, the 10th in the Democratic Republic of Congo alone since 1976. Until November, 341 cases and 215 deaths have been reported, making this the third-largest Ebola outbreak in the world to date.
Addressing Pregnancy Related Concerns During Ebola Outbreaks

Recent data show that although knowledge and understanding about Ebola virus disease have improved, issues related to EVD in pregnancy have been largely overlooked.

Issues of Concern Due to Ebola Virus Disease in Pregnancy

Available data on Ebola in pregnancy, although low show sufficient reason to be concerned about and to institute remedial measures
  • Women found to have higher rates of infection compared to men. The reason may be increased vulnerability or getting the infection while caring for affected family members
  • Some studies suggest the death rate in pregnant women with Ebola may be as high as 90% although more data is needed to validate this observation
  • In almost all EVD cases in pregnancy the developing fetus in the womb is affected resulting in miscarriage, still birth or neonatal death
  • Following an EVD outbreak, pregnant women are at increased risk of mortality and morbidity due poor general health and increased susceptibility to infections in general and lack of antenatal care due to diversion of health personnel to attend to the outbreak, closure of hospitals to control spread of infection and reluctance to go to hospital due to lack of trust in the healthcare system
  • Obstetrical units may be a major source of EVD transmission due to high risks associated with contact with blood and body fluids during childbirth as well as delayed diagnosis further enhancing transmission. Interestingly, in the latest outbreak in the Congo Republic, the transmission of infection within the hospital was traced to an infected woman who underwent cesarean section delivery

Gaps in Existing System and Potential Ways to Overcome

Given the above-mentioned issues of concern related to EVD in pregnancy, the existing gaps in the system must be identified and plugged to ensure effective care of the pregnant woman resulting in healthy mother and baby.
  • Recently issued recommendations by an expert panel for supportive care of cases admitted to Ebola treatment units did not include care of pregnant women
To overcome this flaw, clinical experts in critical care during pregnancy in general and those with experience in treating critically ill patients with EVD should be impanelled to review available data and develop appropriate guidelines.
  • Although, vaccination has been shown to be key in Ebola preventive and control measures, pregnant women have largely been left out of vaccination trials due to fear of including them and very little data is available on the effectiveness of vaccination in pregnancy. In fact the WHO has recommended against vaccination of pregnant women
Some experimental trials have enrolled pregnant women, and demonstrated that pregnant women can be safely included in clinical trials during an outbreak. The authors of these trials believe pregnant women also should be given the opportunity to be a part of experimental Ebola vaccines and treatment studies, after explaining of the potential risks and benefits so that evidence-based data becomes available for future consideration.
  • Limited data are currently available on the care of pregnant women who had previously been infected especially since prolonged persistence of the virus in the body has been documented
More studies on EVD during pregnancy, the persistence of the virus and the effects of Ebola infection during delivery and postpartum period have to be undertaken to improve the care of pregnant women with Ebola. At the very least, recording of pregnancy status and self-reporting of pregnancy should be encouraged in all women of reproductive age during an Ebola outbreak.
  • More research is needed into the societal barriers that prevent EVD survivors from resuming their normal lives. Such barriers include emotional stress, underlying physical and mental health issues, and gender based discrimination, all of which are amplified in women, especially pregnant women
  • Contraception and family planning service in a region already burdened by frequent Ebola outbreaks may not be sufficient, resulting in unplanned pregnancies and consequent risk
The public should be educated on family planning and contraception and these services should be strengthened to reduce the potential hazards of unplanned pregnancy in the context of EVD.

Conclusion

Current reports suggest that the available health care system remains unprepared to care for the pregnant woman with Ebola. To change this, existing maternal and obstetric health services should be strengthened and more data gathered to ensure effective control and prevention of Ebola in pregnancy.

References :
  1. Pregnant Women and the Ebola Crisis - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp1814020?query=featured_home)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Best Way to Stop Ebola Virus - Pack a Punch of Powerful Antibodies

Ebola virus experts have found that the best way to stop Ebola virus is to pack a 'one-two punch of powerful antibodies'

Treating Ebola During Pregnancy

Spontaneous abortion, pregnancy-related hemorrhage, or the death of her newborn, is likely to occur in a pregnant woman in Africa who has contracted Ebola.

New Insights into Ebola Virus

Genetic mutation acquired by the Ebola virus during the 2013-16 helped the virus better target human cells, reveal The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) scientists.

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care AIDS and Pregnancy 

What's New on Medindia

Low-fat New Year Recipes

Brand- Food Rules for the New Year

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive