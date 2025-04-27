Goodbye Zombie Cells, Goodbye Pain: A New Hope for Chronic Back Sufferers

An oral treatment may reach spinal discs, overcoming a major hurdle in treating chronic back pain.
Two drugs targeting "zombie cells" may help address the root cause of chronic low back pain, a condition impacting millions globally. () Current treatments manage symptoms through painkillers or surgery, without addressing the root cause.
‘What if we could erase #backpain at its source, not just numb it? Scientists are exploring a new approach: removing the problem cells themselves. #chronicpain’“Our findings are exciting because it suggests we might be able to treat back pain in a completely new way, by removing the cells driving the problem, not just masking the pain,” said senior author Lisbet Haglund, a Professor in McGill’s Department of Surgery and Co-director of the Orthopaedic Research Laboratory at the Montreal General Hospital (MUHC).
The work was conducted by McGill’s Alan Edwards Centre for Research on Pain at the Montreal General Hospital, part of the MUHC.
Revolutionary Approach to Back PainSenescent cells, often called zombie cells, build up in the spinal discs as people age or when discs are damaged. Instead of dying off like normal cells, these aging cells linger and cause inflammation, pain and damage to the spine.
To explore a potential solution, the research team administered two drugs orally to mice: o-Vanillin, a natural compound, and RG-7112, an FDA-approved cancer drug. They were administered together as well as separately. They found the drugs could clear zombie cells from the spine, reduce pain and inflammation, and slow or even reverse damage to spinal discs after eight weeks of treatment. Each of the drugs had a beneficial effect, but the impact was greatest when they were administered together.
“We were surprised that an oral treatment could reach the spinal discs, which are hard to access and present a major hurdle in treating back pain,” said Haglund. “The big question now is whether these drugs can have the same effect in humans.”
The results offer some of the first evidence that o-Vanillin can clear out zombie cells. Analogs of RG-7112 are known to do this in osteoarthritis and cancer research, but had not been used to treat back pain.
