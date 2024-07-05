Use of Regular Multivitamins Has No Link to Reducing Mortality Risk

The evaluation of an extensive data from about 400,000 healthy American adults, who were monitored for over two decades, revealed that there is no link between regular multivitamin consumption and a reduced risk of mortality. The research, conducted by experts from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health, was released on June 26, 2024, in JAMA Network Open (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Multivitamin Use and Mortality Risk in 3 Prospective US Cohorts
Go to source). Approximately 33% of adults in the United States consume multivitamins (MV), primarily driven by the desire to prevent diseases for better health and well-being.
‘Regular consumption of multivitamins has no advantage to reduce mortality! #multivitamins #mortality #medindia’However, the long-term effects of MV, both positive and negative, are still unclear. Previous research studies on multivitamin use and mortality have been inconclusive and have been constrained by short follow-up periods.
Regular Multivitamin Intake and Mortality RateThe researchers conducted an in-depth investigation into the association between regular long-term use of multivitamins and the overall mortality rate, as well as deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and cancer. They analyzed the data derived from three extensive, prospective studies from different geographies. The studies included a total of 390,124 U.S. adults, who were followed for a period exceeding 20 years. The individuals in the study were predominantly in good health, having no prior record of cancer or other chronic illnesses (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
For healthy adults, taking multivitamins daily is not associated with a lower risk of death
Go to source).
The study was extensive with a large number of adults, and it included a long-term follow-up and wide range of data on demographics and lifestyle factors. As a result, the researchers could eliminate the impact of potential biases that could have influenced the results of previous studies. For instance, individuals who regularly consume multivitamins may generally lead healthier lifestyles, while individuals with poor health conditions may be more inclined to increase their multivitamin intake.
The study revealed that individuals who consumed multivitamins on a daily basis did not exhibit a decreased risk of mortality from any cause compared to those who did not take multivitamins. Furthermore, there were no variances in mortality rates related to cancer, heart disease, or cerebrovascular diseases. The findings were controlled for variables including race and ethnicity, level of education, and dietary habits.
The Researchers emphasised the need to evaluate the relationship between multivitamin consumption and mortality rates in different population groups, particularly those with known nutritional deficiencies. It is also important to investigate the impact of regular multivitamin intake on age-related health conditions.
Source-Medindia